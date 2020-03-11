Digital Education Publishing 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Digital publishing is the use of the electronic or online method to publish any book, magazine, and catalog, and develop digital libraries.

Since educational institutions are investing more in information and communications technology, there will be an increase in shift from traditional modes of imparting knowledge to implementing digital technology in education. Digital books allow easy engagement with consumers and also allow easy update of information, which has induced leading publishers to make their books available in digital formats as well.

The market is dominated by the presence of educational publishing companies and witnesses intense competition among these major publishers. Since there is limited flexibility to innovate content, vendors usually compete on the basis of aggressive pricing, bundling, efficient delivery services, and promotional strategies. Additionally, the increasing number of educational institutions adopting digital books will also intensify the level of competition in the coming years.

In 2018, the global Digital Education Publishing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Education Publishing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Education Publishing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH

Hachette Livre

McGraw-Hill Education

Pearson plc

Cambridge University Press

Cengage Learning

John Wiley & Sons

Oxford University Press

Thomson Reuters

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online book

Online magazine

Online catalog

Market segment by Application, split into

K-12

Higher education

Corporate/skill-based

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Education Publishing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Education Publishing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

