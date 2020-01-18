Digital Door Lock Systems 2019 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2023

Digital Door Lock Systems Market 2019

This report analyzes the global digital door lock systems market by type (biometrics, keypad), by end-user (commercial, industrial, residential, government); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global digital door lock systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of near about 33% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The major players in global digital door lock systems market include:

Hanman International Pte Ltd. (Singapore)

• Nestwell Technologies (India)

• Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd. (India)

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

• Allegion PLC (Republic of Ireland)

• Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

• Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

• Wintec Electronic Tech Co. Ltd. (China)

• Assa Abloy Group (Sweden)

• Xeeder Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

• United Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

• Vivint, Inc. (U.S.)

• Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

• Siemens AG (Germany)

• Tyco International Ltd. (Republic of Ireland)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

France

Italy

Germany

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of The World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

On the basis of type, the global digital door lock systems market has been categorized into the following segments:

Biometrics

• Keypad

On the basis of end user, the global digital door lock systems market has been categorized into the following segments:

Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential

• Government

Research Methodology

Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

7. Global Digital Door Lock Systems Market By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Biometrics

7.2.1 Face Recognition

7.2.1.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.2.1.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.2.2 Iris Recognition

7.2.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.2.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.2.3 Palm Recognition

7.2.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.2.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.2.4 Voice Recognition

7.2.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.2.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.2.5 Signature Recognition

7.2.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.2.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.2.6 Fingerprint Recognition

7.2.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.2.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.3 Keypad

7.3.1 Magnetic Stripe Locks

7.3.1.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.3.1.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

…….

Company Landscape

11. Company Profiles

11.1 Hanman International Pte Ltd.

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

11.1.3 Financial Updates

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.2 Nestwell Technologies

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

11.2.3 Financial Updates

11.2.4 Key Developments

11.3 Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd.

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

11.3.3 Financial Updates

11.3.4 Key Developments

11.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

11.4.3 Financial Updates

11.4.4 Key Developments

11.5 Allegion PLC

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

11.5.3 Financial Updates

11.5.4 Key Developments

11.6 Panasonic Corporation

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

11.6.3 Financial Updates

11.6.4 Key Developments

11.7 Hitachi Ltd.

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

11.7.3 Financial Updates

11.7.4 Key Developments

11.8 Wintec Electronic Tech Co. Ltd.

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

11.8.3 Financial Updates

11.8.4 Key Developments

11.9 Assa Abloy Group

11.9.1 Company Overview

11.9.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

11.9.3 Financial Updates

11.9.4 Key Developments

11.10 Xeeder Technology Co. Ltd.

11.10.1 Company Overview

11.10.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

11.10.3 Financial Updates

11.10.4 Key Developments

Continued…..

