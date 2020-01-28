Digital Door Lock System Market – Proliferating Smart Apartments in Emerging Economies Bode Well

An up to date intelligence report compiled at the headquarters of Transparency Market Research (TMR) has projected the demand in the global digital door lock system market to augment at a remarkable CAGR of 34.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. In terms of value, the digital door locking systems market is estimated to be worth US$11,230.0 mn by 2024, mounting rapidly from its evaluated valuation of US$1,481.8 mn as of 2017. Volume-wise, a demand for 258,101 units of digital door lock systems is foreseen by the end of 2024.

Growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the world, particularly in the BRICS nations, is the primary driver of the global digital door lock system market. These systems enables SMEs to allow grant controlled access to their labor force, which goes a long way towards achieving greater efficiencies. In addition to the mushrooming of SMEs in the commercial sector, the global digital door locking system market is gaining traction from government emphasis on building smart cities.

Building and construction companies are now equipping their apartments with modern locking systems to lure newer customers. As the awareness regarding the benefits offered by these system spreads, the market is expected to prosper. On the other hand, high cost of these systems is the most prominent restraint that is holding the market from flourishing.

Besides providing figurative analysis into the lucrativeness of different segments of digital door lock system, and revealing demand-potential of important regions and countries, the report has a featured section on vendor landscape. The analyst of this business study has detected a highly competitive scenario, attributing it to the low entry barriers of the market. There is strong presence of domestic and country-wide players as the technology is now quite accessible. These players are expected to continue eating a significant chunk of shares in the digital door locking system market in the near future.

That being said, a few well-established and global companies do hold a position of moderate strength over regional and localized players, providing for a diverse portfolio and top-notch technology. The report profiles quite a few prominent companies operating in the global digital door lock system market, including Honeywell International, Inc., Siemens AG, the ASSA Abloy Group, Hitachi Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., and Godrej & Boyce.

Going forward, acquisition of promising smaller players is expected to be a key strategy of the market leaders to increase their shares, as it helps them strengthen their supply chain as well as enhances their product portfolio. Pioneering advancements to leverage cloud-based and Bluetooth technologies is also anticipated to be a mode of carving a niche in the market for the financially stronger players.