Digital Content Market Global Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players Forecasts To 2024

Description
This report focuses on the global Digital Content status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Content development in United States, Europe and China.
Digital content industry is an important component of the digital economy. The so-called digital content industry is the use of digital high-tech tools and information technology to integrate the image, text, images, audio and other content into products and services. Digital content is stored on either digital or analog storage in specific formats. Forms of digital content include information that is digitally broadcast, streamed, or contained in computer files. Viewed narrowly, types of digital content include popular media types, while a broader approach considers any type of digital information (e. g. digitally updated weather forecasts, GPS maps, and so on) as digital content. Digital content has seen an increase as more households now have access to the Internet. Therefore, it is easier for people to receive their news and watch TV online, rather than from traditional platforms. Because of this increased access to the Internet, digital content is commonly published through individuals in the form of eBooks, blog posts, and even Facebook posts.
Large gains in game app spend in Japan and South Korea, with 4.4x and 5.8x growth year-over-year, respectively, were a key driver of the growth in mobile apps. China are high-growth markets, due to increasing device adoption and skyrocketing game app spend. South Korea comes out on top in various measures when looking at its mobile and digital content market. South Korea leads for 4G penetration and is the first country to reach over 50% for LTE subscribers. In Japan, apps have disrupted the mobile-first market. Always a strong mobile content country, the shift to smartphone and tablet apps is disrupting established players in the Japanese market.
The UK is the leading European country for total digital content spend and spend per capita. Like the US, UK consumers spend on a broad range of digital content, with the UK having a particularly strong online music market. Strong growth in game apps was not enough to overtake online music in 2014, but continued growth will see spend on game apps leapfrog online music in 2015.
US leads digital content spend, The US has the widest range of content spend and the highest devices per capita across the broadest range of devices. Spend on games apps grew the most between 2014 and 2015, but online games held the lead. Game apps’ growth will likely challenge online movies in the coming years.
In 2017, the global Digital Content market size was 129600 million US$ and it is expected to reach 343800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.0% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Tencent
Microsoft
Sony
Activision Blizzard
Apple
Google
Amazon
Facebook
EA
NetEase
Nexon
Mixi
Warner Bros
Square Enix.
DeNA
Zynga
NCSoft
Baidu
Deezer
Dish Network
Giant Interactive Group
Hulu
Nintendo
Reed Elsevier
Schibsted
Spotify
Wolters Kluwer
KONAMI
Ubisoft
Bandai Namco
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Movie and Music
Game
Education
Digital Publication
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Smartphones
Computes
Tablets
Smart TV
STB& Analogue TV
Non-network Consumption Device（CD-Player，game console，etc）
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Content status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Content development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
