Digital Content Market Global Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players Forecasts To 2024

Finance Comments Off on Digital Content Market Global Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players Forecasts To 2024
Press Release

Digital Content Industry

Description

This report focuses on the global Digital Content status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Content development in United States, Europe and China.

Digital content industry is an important component of the digital economy. The so-called digital content industry is the use of digital high-tech tools and information technology to integrate the image, text, images, audio and other content into products and services. Digital content is stored on either digital or analog storage in specific formats. Forms of digital content include information that is digitally broadcast, streamed, or contained in computer files. Viewed narrowly, types of digital content include popular media types, while a broader approach considers any type of digital information (e. g. digitally updated weather forecasts, GPS maps, and so on) as digital content. Digital content has seen an increase as more households now have access to the Internet. Therefore, it is easier for people to receive their news and watch TV online, rather than from traditional platforms. Because of this increased access to the Internet, digital content is commonly published through individuals in the form of eBooks, blog posts, and even Facebook posts.

Large gains in game app spend in Japan and South Korea, with 4.4x and 5.8x growth year-over-year, respectively, were a key driver of the growth in mobile apps. China are high-growth markets, due to increasing device adoption and skyrocketing game app spend. South Korea comes out on top in various measures when looking at its mobile and digital content market. South Korea leads for 4G penetration and is the first country to reach over 50% for LTE subscribers. In Japan, apps have disrupted the mobile-first market. Always a strong mobile content country, the shift to smartphone and tablet apps is disrupting established players in the Japanese market.

The UK is the leading European country for total digital content spend and spend per capita. Like the US, UK consumers spend on a broad range of digital content, with the UK having a particularly strong online music market. Strong growth in game apps was not enough to overtake online music in 2014, but continued growth will see spend on game apps leapfrog online music in 2015.

US leads digital content spend, The US has the widest range of content spend and the highest devices per capita across the broadest range of devices. Spend on games apps grew the most between 2014 and 2015, but online games held the lead. Game apps’ growth will likely challenge online movies in the coming years.

In 2017, the global Digital Content market size was 129600 million US$ and it is expected to reach 343800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.0% during 2018-2025.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3435933-global-digital-content-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

The key players covered in this study

Tencent 
Microsoft 
Sony 
Activision Blizzard 
Apple 
Google 
Amazon 
Facebook 
EA 
NetEase 
Nexon 
Mixi 
Warner Bros 
Square Enix. 
DeNA 
Zynga 
NCSoft 
Baidu 
Deezer 
Dish Network 
Giant Interactive Group 
Hulu 
Nintendo 
Reed Elsevier 
Schibsted 
Spotify 
Wolters Kluwer 
KONAMI 
Ubisoft 
Bandai Namco

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Movie and Music 
Game 
Education 
Digital Publication 
Others

Market segment by Application, split into 
Smartphones 
Computes 
Tablets 
Smart TV 
STB& Analogue TV 
Non-network Consumption Device（CD-Player，game console，etc）

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Digital Content status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Digital Content development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3435933-global-digital-content-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

 

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Digital Content Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 Movie and Music 
1.4.3 Game 
1.4.4 Education 
1.4.5 Digital Publication 
1.4.6 Others 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Digital Content Market Share by Application (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Smartphones 
1.5.3 Computes 
1.5.4 Tablets 
1.5.5 Smart TV 
1.5.6 STB& Analogue TV 
1.5.7 Non-network Consumption Device（CD-Player，game console，etc） 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Digital Content Market Size 
2.2 Digital Content Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Digital Content Market Size by Regions (2013-2025) 
2.2.2 Digital Content Market Share by Regions (2013-2018) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 Tencent 
12.1.1 Tencent Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Digital Content Introduction 
12.1.4 Tencent Revenue in Digital Content Business (2013-2018) 
12.1.5 Tencent Recent Development 
12.2 Microsoft 
12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Digital Content Introduction 
12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Digital Content Business (2013-2018) 
12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development 
12.3 Sony 
12.3.1 Sony Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Digital Content Introduction 
12.3.4 Sony Revenue in Digital Content Business (2013-2018) 
12.3.5 Sony Recent Development 
12.4 Activision Blizzard 
12.4.1 Activision Blizzard Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Digital Content Introduction 
12.4.4 Activision Blizzard Revenue in Digital Content Business (2013-2018) 
12.4.5 Activision Blizzard Recent Development 
12.5 Apple 
12.5.1 Apple Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Digital Content Introduction 
12.5.4 Apple Revenue in Digital Content Business (2013-2018) 
12.5.5 Apple Recent Development 
12.6 Google 
12.6.1 Google Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Digital Content Introduction 
12.6.4 Google Revenue in Digital Content Business (2013-2018) 
12.6.5 Google Recent Development 
12.7 Amazon 
12.7.1 Amazon Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Digital Content Introduction 
12.7.4 Amazon Revenue in Digital Content Business (2013-2018) 
12.7.5 Amazon Recent Development 
12.8 Facebook 
12.8.1 Facebook Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Digital Content Introduction 
12.8.4 Facebook Revenue in Digital Content Business (2013-2018) 
12.8.5 Facebook Recent Development 
12.9 EA 
12.9.1 EA Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Digital Content Introduction 
12.9.4 EA Revenue in Digital Content Business (2013-2018) 
12.9.5 EA Recent Development 
12.10 NetEase 
12.10.1 NetEase Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 Digital Content Introduction 
12.10.4 NetEase Revenue in Digital Content Business (2013-2018) 
12.10.5 NetEase Recent Development 
12.11 Nexon 
12.12 Mixi 
12.13 Warner Bros 
12.14 Square Enix. 
12.15 DeNA 
12.16 Zynga 
12.17 NCSoft 
12.18 Baidu 
12.19 Deezer 
12.20 Dish Network 
12.21 Giant Interactive Group 
12.22 Hulu 
12.23 Nintendo 
12.24 Reed Elsevier 
12.25 Schibsted 
12.26 Spotify 
12.27 Wolters Kluwer 
12.28 KONAMI 
12.29 Ubisoft 
12.30 Bandai Namco

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3435933

Continued…                       

 

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us)  Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)

 

 

Post Views: 26