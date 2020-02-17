Digital Content 2019 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Applications, Technology and Forecast to 2025

Digital Content Market 2019

Digital content industry is an important component of the digital economy. The so-called digital content industry is the use of digital high-tech tools and information technology to integrate the image, text, images, audio and other content into products and services. Digital content is stored on either digital or analog storage in specific formats. Forms of digital content include information that is digitally broadcast, streamed, or contained in computer files. Viewed narrowly, types of digital content include popular media types, while a broader approach considers any type of digital information (e. g. digitally updated weather forecasts, GPS maps, and so on) as digital content. Digital content has seen an increase as more households now have access to the Internet. Therefore, it is easier for people to receive their news and watch TV online, rather than from traditional platforms. Because of this increased access to the Internet, digital content is commonly published through individuals in the form of eBooks, blog posts, and even Facebook posts.

Scope of the Report:

Large gains in game app spend in Japan and South Korea, with 4.4x and 5.8x growth year-over-year, respectively, were a key driver of the growth in mobile apps. China are high-growth markets, due to increasing device adoption and skyrocketing game app spend. South Korea comes out on top in various measures when looking at its mobile and digital content market. South Korea leads for 4G penetration and is the first country to reach over 50% for LTE subscribers. In Japan, apps have disrupted the mobile-first market. Always a strong mobile content country, the shift to smartphone and tablet apps is disrupting established players in the Japanese market.

The UK is the leading European country for total digital content spend and spend per capita. Like the US, UK consumers spend on a broad range of digital content, with the UK having a particularly strong online music market. Strong growth in game apps was not enough to overtake online music in 2014, but continued growth will see spend on game apps leapfrog online music in 2015.

US leads digital content spend, The US has the widest range of content spend and the highest devices per capita across the broadest range of devices. Spend on games apps grew the most between 2014 and 2015, but online games held the lead. Game apps’ growth will likely challenge online movies in the coming years.

The global Digital Content market is valued at 129600 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 271300 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% between 2019 and 2024.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3793519-global-digital-content-market-2019-by-company-regions

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Tencent

Microsoft

Sony

Activision Blizzard

Apple

Google

Amazon

Facebook

EA

NetEase

Nexon

Mixi

Warner Bros

Square Enix.

DeNA

Zynga

NCSoft

Baidu

Deezer

Dish Network

Giant Interactive Group

Hulu

Nintendo

Reed Elsevier

Schibsted

Spotify

Wolters Kluwer

KONAMI

Ubisoft

Bandai Namco

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Movie and Music

Game

Education

Digital Publication

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Smartphones

Computes

Tablets

Smart TV

STB& Analogue TV

Non-network Consumption Device（CD-Player，game console，etc）

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3793519-global-digital-content-market-2019-by-company-regions

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Digital Content Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital Content

1.2 Classification of Digital Content by Types

1.2.1 Global Digital Content Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Digital Content Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Movie and Music

1.2.4 Game

1.2.5 Education

1.2.6 Digital Publication

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Digital Content Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Digital Content Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Smartphones

1.3.3 Computes

1.3.4 Tablets

1.3.5 Smart TV

1.3.6 STB& Analogue TV

1.3.7 Non-network Consumption Device（CD-Player，game console，etc）

1.4 Global Digital Content Market by Regions

……

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Tencent

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Digital Content Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Tencent Digital Content Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Microsoft

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Digital Content Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Microsoft Digital Content Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Sony

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Digital Content Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Sony Digital Content Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Activision Blizzard

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Digital Content Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Activision Blizzard Digital Content Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Apple

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Digital Content Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Apple Digital Content Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Google

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Digital Content Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Google Digital Content Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Amazon

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Digital Content Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Amazon Digital Content Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Facebook

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Digital Content Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Facebook Digital Content Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)