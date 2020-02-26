DIGITAL COMMERCE PLATFORM MARKET 2018 GLOBAL ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH, INDUSTRY DEMAND, TRENDS, MARKET SIZE, SHARE AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Digital Commerce Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Commerce Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
The digital commerce platform find a massive scope of growth due to the evolving cloud computing services that are making it easier and faster for consumers to avail digital content.
In 2017, the global Digital Commerce Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Oracle
Hybris
Demandware
Magento
Digital River
CloudCraze
Apttus
NetSuite
Elastic Path
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Business to Consumer (B2C)
Business to Business (B2B)
Consumer to Business (C2B)
Consumer to Consumer (C2C)
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
Retail
IT and Telecommunication
Airline & Travel
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Commerce Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Commerce Platform development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital Commerce Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Business to Consumer (B2C)
1.4.3 Business to Business (B2B)
1.4.4 Consumer to Business (C2B)
1.4.5 Consumer to Consumer (C2C)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital Commerce Platform Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
1.5.3 Retail
1.5.4 IT and Telecommunication
1.5.5 Airline & Travel
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Digital Commerce Platform Market Size
2.2 Digital Commerce Platform Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Digital Commerce Platform Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Digital Commerce Platform Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Digital Commerce Platform Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Digital Commerce Platform Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Digital Commerce Platform Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Digital Commerce Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Digital Commerce Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Digital Commerce Platform Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Commerce Platform Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Digital Commerce Platform Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Digital Commerce Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Oracle
12.2.1 Oracle Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Digital Commerce Platform Introduction
12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Digital Commerce Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.3 Hybris
12.3.1 Hybris Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Digital Commerce Platform Introduction
12.3.4 Hybris Revenue in Digital Commerce Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Hybris Recent Development
12.4 Demandware
12.4.1 Demandware Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Digital Commerce Platform Introduction
12.4.4 Demandware Revenue in Digital Commerce Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Demandware Recent Development
12.5 Magento
12.5.1 Magento Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Digital Commerce Platform Introduction
12.5.4 Magento Revenue in Digital Commerce Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Magento Recent Development
12.6 Digital River
12.6.1 Digital River Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Digital Commerce Platform Introduction
12.6.4 Digital River Revenue in Digital Commerce Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Digital River Recent Development
12.7 CloudCraze
12.7.1 CloudCraze Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Digital Commerce Platform Introduction
12.7.4 CloudCraze Revenue in Digital Commerce Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 CloudCraze Recent Development
12.8 Apttus
12.8.1 Apttus Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Digital Commerce Platform Introduction
12.8.4 Apttus Revenue in Digital Commerce Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Apttus Recent Development
12.9 NetSuite
12.9.1 NetSuite Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Digital Commerce Platform Introduction
12.9.4 NetSuite Revenue in Digital Commerce Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 NetSuite Recent Development
12.10 Elastic Path
12.10.1 Elastic Path Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Digital Commerce Platform Introduction
12.10.4 Elastic Path Revenue in Digital Commerce Platform Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Elastic Path Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
……Continued
