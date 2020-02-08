Digital Commerce Market in-Depth Analysis, Growth Estimates, Challenges, Applications

This report studies the global Digital Commerce market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Digital Commerce market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Digital commerce (D-commerce) is a type of e-commerce used by an organization that delivers and sells products online. D-commerce is used by companies that sell news, subscriptions, documents or any form of electronic content, and the digital commerce company collects payments, handles customer refunds and billing and manages other accounting functions for online publisher clients.D-commerce is considered a form of e-commerce because it deals with the exchange of electronic goods.

Various factors such as consumers desire to shop from the comfort of their homes and offices, rapidly increasing computer and internet penetration, change in consumer preferences along with the availability of cheap and dependable technology for secure transactions has led to a significant growth in online sales around the world. The growth of digital commerce is majorly fueled by the increasing number of smartphones, broadband connections and tablets.

However, the industry is facing few challenges because e-commerce is a relatively new industry and the majority of online retailers still lack in digital marketing skills. Also, online retailers do not have proper governance structure in place.

Moreover, Security remains prime concern for consumers as the complexity of online fraud attacks continue to increase. Despite these all issues and challenges the global digital market is growing at a rapid pace

In 2017, the global Digital Commerce market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Amazon.com

JD.com

Alibaba

eBay

Rakuten

Groupon

ASOS.com

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Business to Business

Business to Customer

Customer to Customer

Business to government

Market segment by Application, split into

Software as a service Software

Open Source software

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Digital Commerce in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Commerce are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Digital Commerce Manufacturers

Digital Commerce Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Digital Commerce Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Regional and country-level analysis of the Digital Commerce market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

