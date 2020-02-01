Digital Cell-Sorting System Market | Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Market Segments, and Types 2025

Digital cell-sorting is the system used to sort or isolate the intended cells or particles from fluid samples. Flow cytometers aids these systems in separating varied types of cells based on their properties. This system uses Fluorescence Activated Cell Sorting (FACS) and cell imaging microscopes methods for characterizing the various particles or cells. Digital cell-sorting system helps in rare cells precise isolation from sample of heterogeneous cells there by enable downstream study of cells for varied applications. Digital cell-sorting system has got several applications from malignancy genomics, basic research, clinical trials to forensic and noninvasive prenatal diagnosis. These cell sorting systems can able to analyze thousands of particles every second and isolate cells actively which have specialized properties. Digital cell-sorting system market dynamics has been affected by new wave of innovation in size and performance of the systems thanks to recent advances in electronics, microfluidics and software in the digital cell sorting systems.

Digital cell-sorting system market is continue to witness significant growth owing to increased demand for newer technologies for cell isolation in cancer research and growing usage in biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies. Apart from this rising chronic disease burden, technological advancement, increased prevalence of cancer will help grow digital cell sorting system market significantly. Apart from the above mentioned factors, governments investment in research and development, recent launches of several newer digital cell sorting systems by various companies in the market, rising use in research institutes will help to bolster digital cell-sorting system market over the forecast period. However lack of skilled professionals to calibrate these systems and cost and size of the instruments may hamper the growth of digital cell-sorting system market over the forecast period.In 2018, the global Digital Cell-Sorting System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Cell-Sorting System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Cell-Sorting System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Beckman Coulter

Sony Biotechnology

BD Biosciences

Silicon Biosystems

Union Biometrica

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Instruments

Reagents And Kits

Software Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Laboratories And Institutes

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

