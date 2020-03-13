Digital Camera Market Overview, Size, Top Key Players and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2022

Digital Camera Market Highlights:

Technology advances like digital single lens reflex cameras have given an additional edge to the new digital camera market when compared to the analog camera market. The DSLR product camera is also commendably driving demand for the digital camera phone. Factors such as dipping prices and intense competition from smart phone segment are creating restraints to the growth of the market.

Radical changes in the digital camera market have drastically altered the scope of the segment. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Information and Communications Technology sector among others, published in its recent report on Digital Camera Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2022 that the segment will grow to 5.1 billion by the year of 2022 at a CAGR of 7.1% between the years 2016 to 2022.

Digital Camera Market have a large degree of mass appeal as they are convenient to use and do not involve the hassle of changing the film as was the case with older analog cameras. Since the photo processing market has undergone significant change, manufacturers have also tried to evolve in keeping with the demand trends.

Major Key Players:

Eastman Kodak company (U.S.)

koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands)

Pentax corporation (Japan)

Samsung group (South Korea)

Panasonic Corporation. (JAPAN)

OLYMPUS Corporation (Japan)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation(Japan)

SONY Corporation.- (Japan)

Nikon Corporation(Japan)

Canon Inc. (Japan)



Regional Analysis:

Makers of digital camera in countries such as India, china awaits to take hold of the money making growth and countries like United States and European market testify mature conditions. North America had been dominant market in recent years. In the global digital camera market Europe, and the United states are foreseen to steal the honor from the other markets of the world.

With the broadening abundance of customers in Asia pacific, the market is presaged to have overkill demand for DSLR cameras, so that contribute to the comprehensive growth of the international market. Asia Pacific is the largest market for the digital cameras and also predicted to continue to grip the market.

The Latin American market is also predicted to become strong in coming years as the demand of the consumer is high for interchangeable lens and build in lens cameras.

Segments:

The global digital camera market has been segmented on the basis of product type, digital sensor type, application, components and geography.

On the Basis of Product Types : Digital Single Lens Reflex (DSLR), Bridge Camera, Compact Digital Cameras, Digital Rangefinders, Built-In Lens and Non-Reflex.

: Digital Single Lens Reflex (DSLR), Bridge Camera, Compact Digital Cameras, Digital Rangefinders, Built-In Lens and Non-Reflex. On the Basis of Digital Sensor Types : CCD Sensor, CMOS Sensor, Foveon X3 Sensor, Livemos Sensor.

: CCD Sensor, CMOS Sensor, Foveon X3 Sensor, Livemos Sensor. On the Basis of Components : Lenses, Sensors, LCD Screen, Memory Card and Among Others.

: Lenses, Sensors, LCD Screen, Memory Card and Among Others. On the Basis of Application : Residential and Commercial

: Residential and Commercial On the Basis of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW.

Intended Audience:

Component manufacturer

Camera manufacturer

Battery manufacturer

System integrators

Sensors manufacturer

