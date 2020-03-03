Digital Banking Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2022

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Digital Banking Market Research Report- Global Forecast to 2022” New Document to its Studies Database
digital banking market by services (non-transactional activities, transactional), by deployment type (on- premises, on cloud), by technology (internet banking, digital payments, mobile banking), by industries (media & entertainment, manufacturing, retail, banking, healthcare); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.— This report analyzes the global
The global digital banking market is projected to reach at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period 2016 – 2022.
The major players in global digital banking market include:
Urban FT, Inc. (U.S.)
• Misys (U.K.)
• Kony, Inc. (U.S.)
• Backbase (Netherlands)
• Technisys (Subsidiary of FMC Technologies) (U.S)
• Infosys (Bangalore)
• Cachet Financial Solutions, Inc. (U.S)
• Innofis (Spain)
• Mobilearth (Canada)
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3687541-digital-banking-market-research-report-global-forecast-to-2022
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
France
Italy
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
On the basis of services, the global digital banking market has been categorized into the following segments:
Non-Transactional Activities
• Transactional
On the basis of deployment type, the global digital banking market has been categorized into the following segments:
On- Premises
• On Cloud
On the basis of technology, the global digital banking market has been categorized into the following segments:
Internet Banking
• Digital Payments
• Mobile Banking
On the basis of industries, the global digital banking market has been categorized into the following segments:
Media & Entertainment
• Manufacturing
• Retail
• Banking
• Healthcare
Research Methodology
Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3687541-digital-banking-market-research-report-global-forecast-to-2022
Table Of Contents:
1 MARKET INTRODUCTION
1.1 INTRODUCTION
1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY
1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE
1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS
1.2.3 LIMITATIONS
1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:
1.3.1 GLOBAL DIGITAL BANKING MARKET: BY SERVICES
1.3.2 GLOBAL DIGITAL BANKING MARKET: BY DEPLOYMENT
1.3.3 GLOBAL DIGITAL BANKING MARKET: BY TECHNOLOGY
1.3.5 GLOBAL DIGITAL BANKING MARKET: BY INDUSTRY
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 RESEARCH TYPE
2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCHPT
2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH
2.4 FORECAST MODEL
2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST
2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION
2.4.3 MARKET CRACKDOWN & DATA TRIANGULATION
3 MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1 INTRODUCTION
3.2 MARKET DRIVERS
3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES
3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
5. MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS
5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS
Digital Banking Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2022
6 GLOBAL DIGITAL BANKING MARKET
6.1 INTRODUCTION
6.2 MARKET STATISTICS
6.2.1 BY SERVICES
6.2.1.1 NON-TRANSACTIONAL
6.2.1.2 TRANSACTIONAL
6.2.2 BY DEPLOYMENT
6.2.2.1 ON- PREMISES
6.2.2.2 ON CLOUD
6.2.3 BY TECHNOLOGY
6.2.3.1 INTERNET BANKING
6.2.3.2 DIGITAL PAYMENTS
6.2.3.1 MOBILE BANKING
6.2.4 BY INDUSTRIES
6.2.4.1 MEDIA &ENTERTAINMENT
6.2.4.2 MANUFACTURING
6.2.4.3 RETAIL
6.2.4.4 BANKING
6.2.4.5 HEALTHCARE
6.2.4.6 OTHERS
6.2.5 BY GEOGRAPHY
6.2.5.1 NORTH AMERICA
6.2.5.2 EUROPE
6.2.5.3 ASIA-PACIFIC
6.2.5.4 REST OF THE WORLD
7 COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
7.1 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
7.2 COMPANY PROFILES
7.2.1 URBAN FT, INC.
7.2.2 MISYS, INC.
7.2.3 KONY
7.2.4 BACKBASE
7.2.5 FMC TECHNOLOGIES
7.2.6 INFOSYS
7.2.7 CACHET FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC
7.2.8 INNOFIS
7.2.9 MOBILEARTH
7.2.10 NYMBUS
7.2.11 OTHERSTABLE 1 GLOBAL DIGITAL BANKING MARKET, BY SERVICES
TABLE 2 GLOBAL DIGITAL BANKING MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT
TABLE 3 GLOBAL DIGITAL BANKING MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
TABLE 4 GLOBAL DIGITAL BANKING MARKET, BY INDUSTRY
TABLE 5 GLOBAL DIGITAL BANKING MARKET, BY REGIONS
TABLE 6 NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL BANKING MARKET, BY COUNTRY
TABLE 7 NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL BANKING MARKET, BY SERVICES
TABLE 8 NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL BANKING MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT
TABLE 9 NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL BANKING MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
TABLE 10 NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL BANKING MARKET, BY INDUSTRY Continued…….
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Organization: Wiseguyreports
Address: Office No. 528/524, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune, Maharashtra 411028
Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US) +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com
Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/digital-banking-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2022/484143
Source: MarketersMedia
Release ID: 484143