Digital Asset Management Software Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

In 2018, the global Digital Asset Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Asset Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Asset Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Bynder

Webdam

Adobe

Canto

Widen Collective

IntelligenceBank

Third Light

OpenText

Brandfolder

Oracle DIVAdirector

Asset Bank

FileMaker

Brandworkz

Percolate

Algoba Systems

MomaSoft

Pimcore

SproutLoud

Adgistics

Daminion Software

JGSullivan Interactive

Razuna

Zeticon

Montala

Shutterstock Company

Picturepark

TrustRadius

Strata Company

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail and Consumer Goods

Education

BFSI

Automotive and Manufacturing

Others (Travel and Transportation,Utilities)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

