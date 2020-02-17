DIGITAL ASSET MANAGEMENT 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

Digital Asset Management – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025
In 2017, the global Digital Asset Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Digital Asset Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Asset Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ADAM Software NV
Adobe Systems Incorporated
Bynder
Canto, Inc.
Celum
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
EMC Corporation
HP
IBM Corporation
North Plains Systems
OpenText Corporation
Oracle Corporation
WebDAM
Widen Enterprises
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Media & Entertainment
BFSI
Retail
Healthcare
Automotive & Manufacturing
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
