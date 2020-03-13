Differential Tapes Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2018-2028

Global Differential Tapes Market – Overview:

Differential tapes is coated with acrylic and silicone adhesive on either side of the tape which can handle a lot of movement stresses and thermal stresses. Differential tapes are also good at repelling vibration, UV (the acrylic adhesive version), sound, and shock. In addition, the structure of the differential tapes are used for sound dampening, mounting, high temperature applications, glass glazing, and bonding applications. Differential tapes are majorly manufactured using paper, polyurethane resins (PUR), polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and polypropylene (PP). The adhesives used for manufacturing differential tapes are rubber – based, acrylic – based, and silicon – based. Furthermore, differential tapes are preferable choice for bonding uneven surfaces and provide a flat finish after bonding. Differential tapes are used for general bonding and mounting of signs, mirrors, moldings, extrusions, etc. Differential tapes also provide good tack with excellent shear and adhesion to most surfaces. All these above aspects have positively impacted the differential tapes market during the forecast period.

Global Differential Tapes Market – Dynamics:

Differential tape useable in all – weather condition, gives better outcome than alternative tape solution at a different temperature. In addition, acrylic adhesive technology used in differential tapes are becoming an ideal bonding solution among the tape manufacturers across the globe. Moreover, differential tapes efficiently laminate and bond multi-layered material which is used for improving function in brake assemblies and control vibrations. Furthermore, these advance acrylic adhesive technology used in differential tapes are replacing the traditional liquid and spray adhesives, and fastening systems. Unlike conventional glues, advanced acrylic adhesives used in differential tapes maintain their integrity and stability during processing. They are additionally used to help fill any gaps between portions that a differential tape would cover. However, rising prices of plastic films, printing inks, adhesives resins, and special paper are hampering the profits of all the concerned businesses in the differential tapes value chain.

Global Differential Tapes Market – Segmentation:

The global differential tapes market is segmented by adhesive type, by backing material, by technology type and by end use application. The pricing for differential tapes has being done based on backing material segment in US$ million, and the volume is considered in Million Sq. Meter.

On the basis of adhesive type, the global differential tapes market is segmented into –

Rubber Based

Acrylic Based

Silicone Based

On the basis of backing material, the global differential tapes market is segmented into –

Paper

Foam

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polypropylene (PP)

Others (cotton, cloth, etc.)

On the basis of technology type, the global differential tapes market is segmented into –

Solvent Based

Water Based

Hot Melt

On the basis of end use application, the global differential tapes market is segmented into –

Automotive

Building & Construction Painting High Temperature Applications Plating Abrasive Blasting General Use Thermal Spraying

General Industrial Electronics & Electricals Metal Working Medical Printing Shipping & Logistics

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Differential tapes are mainly used for automotive and building & construction end use applications which is preferred by consumers.

Global Differential Tapes Market – Regional Overview:

The North America is expected to dominate the differential tapes during the forecast period 2018-2028. The Asia – Pacific differential tapes market is estimated to witness a healthy growth during the forecast period. The burgeoning growth in Asia – Pacific region can be attributed to the developing industrial infrastructure, technological advancements and easy availability of raw materials. The Middle East & Africa differential tapes market is anticipated to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Global Differential Tapes Market – Key Players:

A few of the key players in the differential tapes market are 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, Scapa Group Plc, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group, Inc., Shurtape Technologies, LLC, tesa SE, Essentra plc., Yongguan Adhesive Products Corp.,Ltd., Bow Tape Co., Ltd, Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd., etc.