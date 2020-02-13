Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC) Market Research Report – Segmented by Applications, Geography, Trends and Projection 2024

Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC)

Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC) Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

Differential Scanning Calorimetry, or DSC, is a thermal analysis technique that looks at how a materialâs heat capacity (Cp) is changed by temperature. A sample of known mass is heated or cooled and the changes in its heat capacity are tracked as changes in the heat flow. The differential scanning calorimeter (DSC) is a fundamental tool in thermal analysis. It can be used in many industries, including pharmaceuticals, polymers, food, paper, printing, manufacturing, agriculture, semiconductors, and electronics.

Scope of Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC) Report:

  • Differential scanning calorimeter has developed for half a century. Technologically, itâs very mature. High temperature differential scanning calorimeter of Netzsch is outstanding; however, PerkinElmer is good at low temperature differential scanning calorimeter. The vast majority of differential scanning calorimeters on the market keep heat flux constant. Only PerkinElmerâs DSC 8500/8000 keeps power supply constant. We canât deny it, they sale 52 Units to University, institute and contract lab in 2015. But the market share is less and less. Malvernâs differential scanning calorimeter is specializes in life sciences and drug discovery for the study of the stability of proteins and other biological molecules. It holds 85% micro differential scanning calorimeter market share in 2015.
  • World consumption of differential scanning calorimeter was relatively stable, which mainly used as polymers, food, metal and general chemical analysis. And 61% of total consumption occupied by enterprises. The worlds top 500 enterprises hold differential scanning calorimeters which mostly are Ta instrumentsâ. Netzschâs brand awareness is very high in Asia. Chinaâs sales growth rate of differential scanning calorimeter declines in 2014. It can be primarily attributed to lower research-focused higher priced instrument sales to governmentally funded customers that experienced a tightening of government spending. Average price of Japanese production is lower than European and American. So itâs rather competitive.
  • The worldwide market for Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -5.7% over the next five years, will reach 50 million US$ in 2024, from 71 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    The Report Comprises of Various Company Profiles of Fundamental Market Players of Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC) Market. With thorough market segment in terms of different Countries, this report divides the market into a few key countries, with sales (consumption), revenue, market share, and growth rate of the market in these countries over the forecast period 2019-2024. Key Players are: TA Instruments, NETZSCH, Mettler-Toledo, PerkinElmer, Malvern, Shimadzu, Setaram, Hitachi, Rigaku, Linseis, Beijing Henven, Nanjing Dazhan, Shanghai Innuo..

    Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC) Market Segment by Type, covers:
    Heat Flux DSC
    Power-compensation DSC

    Differential Scanning Calorimeter (DSC) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
    Drug Analysis
    General Chemical analysis
    Food Science
    Polymers
    Metals

