Differential Pressure Sensors Market Analysis by Regional markets Survey, technology, types, and applications

Differential Pressure Sensors is an electronic device designed to measuring and calculating the pressure difference between two points, one connected to each side of the sensor. These are silicon-based board mounted pressure sensors used for measuring flow rates, fluid levels, pressure drops across oil filters or air filters. The differential pressure sensor market is expected to expand at a higher growth rate in the forecast period owing to the increasing demand of piezoresitive pressure sensors in wide range of applications in automotive and medical sectors.

The global differential pressure sensors market is expected to witness a substantial growth during the forecast period. This is due to its increasing demand across various application sectors such as automotive, industrial and medical sector. The increase in automobile production worldwide is stimulating the growth in demand for differential pressure sensors and associated components. The continuous innovation in technology has increased the demand for global differential pressure sensors in industrial, military and defense.

However, low cost of profit margin and maturity of end user segment is acting as a restraining factor for the growth of differential pressure sensors market. Efforts are being taken by many companies to upgrade their research and development activities to analyze further application that is expected to generate profitable growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

The global differential pressure sensor market is segmented on the basis of product type, accuracy type, end-user and region. On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into Analog and Digital. The digital type differential sensors are designed for high-volume applications that measure the pressure of air and non-aggressive gases with superb accuracy and no offset drift. However, the analog type measures small pressure differences fast, accurate and reliable. Furthermore, they feature highest sensitivity and repeatability.

By accuracy type, the market has been segmented into 1% to 2%, 2% to 5% and above 5%. On the basis of en-user, the market is segmented into Automotive, Medical, Industrial, Military & Defense and others. Automotive end user is expected to the largest application segment owing to its high demand for automobiles worldwide, stimulating the differential pressure sensors market. This helps in measuring the pressure difference of exhaust gas between in and out of the diesel particulate filter.

In the region wise study, the global differential pressure sensor market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific which comprises China, India, South Korea, Australia and other rising economies captured significant market share followed by North America and Europe in 2016. Asia Pacific showed the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the emerging economies. China represents huge potential for the differential pressure sensor with the low cost of raw materials and huge production facilities in the country. The region’s dominance is attributed to increasing production of motor vehicles in countries such as Japan, South Korea, China, and India. Moreover, rapid level of industrialization in this region is also contributing to growth of differential pressure sensors market.

The global differential pressure sensor market is highly fragmented with number of companies operating in the segment. Leading players are currently focusing on providing cost competitive products to the customers. Some of the key players engaged in differential pressure sensor market include various manufacturers such as Honeywell International, Omron Corporation, ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Amphenol Advanced Sensors, TE Connectivity, NXP Semiconductor NV, Sensirion AG, Keller Corporation, Yokogawa India Ltd., First Sensor, OMEGA Engineering, WIKA Instruments, Schneider Electric SE, Silicon Microstructures, Inc., Measurement Specialties, Gems Sensors, Continental AG, Eltek SpA and among others.