Diethylzinc Market Trending Report with its Key Vendor Analysis and Revenue and Forecast to 2025

Diethylzinc

Diethylzinc market report offers important statistics and graphical figures related to global growth rate, revenue, success insights of Diethylzinc market drivers, trends and barriers that will help all readers to get decision making overview and benefits for their business.

About Diethylzinc Market:

  • Diethylzinc (C2H5)2Zn, or DEZ, CAS Number: 557-20-0, is a highly pyrophoric organozinc compound consisting of a zinc center bound to two ethyl groups. This colourless liquid is an important reagent in organic chemistry and available commercially as a solution in hexanes, heptane, or toluene.
  • Diethylzinc industry concentration is high; most of the manufacturers are in Europe and USA, AkzoNobel is the largest manufacturer in the Europe with annual capacity of 1200 MT in 2015. Other important suppliers are Albemarle, Chemtura Corporation. Due to policy and the recession of photovoltaic industry, the production of diethylzinc will reduce to 765MT in 2016 from 897MT in 2011. In addition, the market demand is also reduced.
  • In consumption market, the Europe consumption of diethylzinc increases with the -4% average growth rate. Europe, USA and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, Netherlands, Germany, United Kingdom and France occupied 80% of the Europe consumption volume in total.
  • With high purity effect of diethylzinc, the downstream application industries will need more diethylzinc products. So, High pure diethylzinc for pharmaceutical industry has a big market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance diethylzinc through improving technology.
  • The major raw materials for diethylzinc are zinc, and other auxiliary chemicals. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of diethylzinc. The production cost of diethylzinc is also an important factor which could impact the price of diethylzinc. The diethylzinc manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.
  • We tend to believe this industry is a recession industry, and the consumption decreasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. In past five years, the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is decreasing trend in gross margin.
    Top Manufacturer's listed in this report are: AkzoNobel, Chemtura Corporation, Albemarle, Jiangsu MO Opto-Electronic Material, Guangdong Huate Gas, Linde

    Diethylzinc Market by Applications:
    Chemical & Material Industry
    Solar Energy Industry
    Pharmaceutical Industry
    Others

    Diethylzinc Market by Types:
    Purity below 90%
    Min. Purity 95%
    Min. Purity Above 99%

    Regional Scope of Diethylzinc Market: Geographically, report is covers several key Regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa

    Important Questions answered in Diethylzinc market report:

    • What are the key factors driving the global Diethylzinc market?
    • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Diethylzinc market?
    • What are the various opportunities and threats faced by the global vendors?
    • Which trending factors are influencing the global Diethylzinc market shares and demand ratio?
    • What are cost-effective Production Technologies and applications?
    • What is Key outcome of leading countries and Diethylzinc market five forces analysis?
    • What is global Diethylzinc market 5-year growth forecast (2019-2025) with revenue and CAGR?

