Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Market 2019 Global Share, Sales Revenue, Emerging Trends, Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Developments, Future Estimations and Forecast 2023

Market Synopsis

Diethylene glycol (DEG) is an organic chemical which is synthesized through the partial hydrolysis of ethylene oxide. It is a colorless, low viscosity, low volatile liquid that is sweet to taste. The product is completely soluble in water, acetone, alcohol, and other organic solvents. DEG is widely used as a solvent for textile dyes, paint pigments, resins, oils, and printing. In addition, it is used as a raw material to manufacture plasticizers, polyester resins, and thermoplastic polyurethanes. Moreover, the product is substantially used in the paper and pulp, leather processing, tobacco manufacturing, and printing inks applications as a humectant.

The growing use of DEG as a plasticizer in the plastics industry is likely to fuel its demand during the forecast period. The excellent hygroscopicity and low volatility of the product may drive its demand in gas drying applications. Apart from this, DEG is used as a chemical intermediate for products such as polyester resins and polyurethanes, which is expected to drive market growth in the coming years. DEG is also used in the personal care and cosmetics industry in skin creams, lotions, toothpastes, and deodorants, among others. This expected to result in market growth during the assessment period. Moreover, the increasing demand for polyurethane (PU) and other plastic products in major end-use industries such as automotive, building and construction, and consumer goods is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global DEG market during the forecast period. However, the toxic nature of DEG is likely hamper market growth during the review period.

Market Segmentation

The global Diethylene Glycol Market has been segmented on the basis of application, end-use industry, and region.

Based on application, the global diethylene glycol market has been categorized as plasticizer, solvent, polyester resin, chemical intermediate, dehydrant, and personal care.

By end-use industry, the global diethylene glycol market has been divided into building and construction, plastics, chemicals, paints and coatings, polymers, and others.

The global diethylene glycol market has been studied with respect to five key regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Top 10 Key Players:

SINOPEC Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

SABIC

Reliance Industries Ltd

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Shell International B.V

Alberta & Orient Glycol Company ULC

TOC Glycol Company Limited

Huntsman Corporation

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Regional Analysis of Global Diethylene Glycol Market

APAC is the fastest growing market for diethylene glycol and the share is attributed to the increased investment in infrastructure and construction to support the rapid population growth and urbanization. The government has taken various initiatives to support better infrastructure and development in the region especially in the regions of China and India. This is expected to fuel the market for diethylene glycol.

However, North America was valued to have the largest market share in 2015 and is expected to grow in coming years. Europe occupies second place, followed by Asia-Pacific over the forecasted period.

