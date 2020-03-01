Diethicone Silicone Market Forecast By End-use Industry 2018-2027

Diethicone Silicone Market Insights

Dimethicone silicone has witnessed significant demand as a silicone-based polymer in personal care properties. Personal care product manufacturer’s perception toward dimethicone silicone as an ingredient that enhances aesthetic attributes of products such as lotions, foundations and primers, has been driving demand for this polymer over the past couple of years.

According to the Cosmetics Ingredient Review’s (CIR) evaluations of relevant scientific data alludes at safe use of dimethicone silicone in cosmetics. In addition, the Skin Deep Database has associated low hazard rating with dimethicone silicone, with side effects listed being limited to slight allergic reactions, irritations, and dryness. Furthermore, the US Food and Drug Administration has deemed dimethicone silicone as generally regarded as safe for use in personal care and cosmetic products. All these factors collectively continue to underpin demand for dimethicone silicone worldwide.

Dimethicone silicone has witnessed extensive demand in color complexion cosmetics, as they serve as a carrier for the insoluble mineral pigments, enabling coverage and color to various complexion products. Use of dimethicone silicone in emulsion/carrier fluid to develop a flexible, non-occlusive and breathable film, has also upheld its demand and sales in recent years. A key factor that has led the use of dimethicone silicone to be frowned upon is its non-biodegradable nature, which further had hazardous impacts on the environment.

Dimethicone Silicone Innovations in Personal Care Products to Support the Market Growth

Though dimethicone silicone finds a wide range of industrial applications, its demand remains high in the personal care products sector. Owing to its heat and water resistance properties, temperature stability, and anti-shearing characteristics, dimethicone silicone is used in the preparation of a variety of cosmetic products. Dimethicone silicone, which is also referred as Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS), is found to be non-acnegenic and reduce the risk of undesired acne and skin pore clogging. It remains a popular smoothing agent used in personal care cosmetics. While the personal care products industry is envisaging rapid growth, leading market players are making use of innovative ingredients to improve their product integrity.

After a few decades of moderate performance, the beauty sector is undergoing some radical changes induced by the rising number of look-conscious consumers. Manufacturers in the skin care industry identify the unique skin feel conferred by dimethicone silicone to cosmetic products, which is likely to boost its demand in the foreseeable future. Increasing consumer preference to sensory parameters of personal care products is making an impact on their purchasing decisions. Dimethicone silicone is used in various skin and health care products such as skin moisturizers, lip care products, anti-aging creams, shampoos, and hair conditioners. Market players in the dimethicone silicone market can leverage lucrative opportunities in the rapidly growing personal care sector.

Most Regulatory Organizations and Policymakers Approve the Use of Dimethicone Silicone in Cosmetics

Applications of dimethicone silicone range from the healthcare industry to oil & gas industry. International authoritarian organizations and policy makers mandate dimethicone silicone manufacturers to comply with standards and safety regulations. As dimethicone silicone is a non-inflammable and nontoxic chemical, most regulatory organizations approve its use in a variety of industrial applications. The U.S. Food and Drug Organization (FDA) approves the use of dimethicone silicone in the preparation of personal care products and adds it to the list of chemicals generally recognized as safe (GRAS). On assessing scientific data associated with dimethicone silicone, the Cosmetic Ingredient Review (CIR) declared that it can be safely used in cosmetic products. Also, the Environmental Working Group’s Skin Deep Database gives dimethicone silicone a low hazard rating. Getting approval from most of the leading government organizations can prove to be beneficial for manufacturers and distributors in the U.S. dimethicone silicone market.

Not just in the U.S., but government organizations in Europe evaluate the use of dimethicone silicone in cosmetics to ensure consumers safety. Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS) is a committee of the European Commission that provides opinions on the probable risks of using chemicals in non-food consumer products. The SCCS states that the use of dimethicone silicone in cosmetics does not create any health risks for human health, which can complement the growth of the dimethicone silicone market in Europe.

Growing Needs for Natural Personal Care Products to Boost Adoption of Dimethicone Silicone Alternatives

Even though dimethicone silicone is listed in GRAS chemicals and many consumer safety organizations, its demand may decline in the near future. Rising health-consciousness and consumers being highly critical of the ingredients of cosmetic products, cosmetics with chemical ingredients may lose traction in the market. The growing demand for natural and organic personal care product may create hindrance in the growth of the dimethicone silicone market. Despite the extraordinary characteristics that dimethicone silicone add to cosmetics, they cause formulation difficulties, which limits the amount of dimethicone silicone that can be added to cosmetic products. In addition, as dimethicone silicone is a non-biodegradable chemical, rising environmental concerns are making a negative impact on its demand in the market.

Most market players in the cosmetic industry are making efforts to meet consumer demands and shifting towards organic and natural alternatives to dimethicone silicone to use in cosmetics. L’Oréal S.A., a French manufacturer of personal care products, has adopted a “no silicone” policy and introduced Garnier Fructis Pure Clean shampoo and conditioner containing no silicone. Growing demand for organic skin and hair care products is a major challenge that dimethicone silicone manufacturers must address to ensure its maximum penetration in the market.

Applications of Dimethicone Silicone in the Oil & Gas Industry to Create Ample Opportunities for Market Players

Though the excellent growth of the cosmetic industry supports the growth of the dimethicone silicone market, growing demand for chemical-free cosmetics creates huge challenges for market players. Nevertheless, attributing to its high viscosity and anti-foaming properties, dimethicone silicone finds various applications in the oil & gas industry. In extreme high and low-temperature environments and high-pressure conditions, dimethicone silicone offers exceptional stability. Owing to the growing demand for silicone additives in the oil & gas industry, manufacturers are adopting strategies to incorporate benefits of dimethicone silicone in innovative applications. Wacker Chemie AG, a global leader in the chemical industry, has developed an Oil & Gas customer support model to optimize their business processes and develop next-generation applications of dimethicone silicone in the industry.

