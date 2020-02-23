Dietary Supplements Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

This report analyzes the global dietary supplements market by type (vitamins, minerals, amino acids and others) form (tablet, capsules, powder, liquid and others), distribution channel (store based, and non-store based) and region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The major players in global dietary supplements market include:

Abott Laboratories (U.S.)

• Amway (Nutrilite) (U.S.)

• Bayer (Germany)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• E. I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

• Archer Daniels Midland (U.S.)

• Nutraceutics Inc. (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

France

Italy

On the basis of type, the global dietary supplements market has been categorized into the following segments:

Vitamins

• Minerals

• Amino Acids

• Others

On the basis of form, the global dietary supplements market has been categorized into the following segments:

Tablet

• Capsules

• Powder

• Liquid

• Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global dietary supplements market has been categorized into the following segments:

Store Based

• Non-Store Based

On the basis of region, the global dietary supplements market has been categorized into the following segments:

North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

Research Methodology

Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1. Methodology And Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.1.1 Initial Data Exploration

1.1.2 Statistical Modelling And Forecast

1.1.3 Industry Insights And Validation

1.2. Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Dietary Supplement Market Synopsis, 2018-2024

2.1.1 Business Trends

2.1.2 Product Type Trends

2.1.3 Product Form Trends

2.1.4 Product Distribution Channel Trends

Chapter 3 Dietary Supplement Market Insights

3.1 Industry Segmentation

3.2 Industry Size And Forecast

3.3 Industry Ecosystem Analysis

3.4 Industry Impact Forces

3.4.1 Growth Drivers

3.4.1.1 Changing Lifestyle And Increasing Health Consciousness Among The Consumers

3.4.1.2 Rapid Development In The Pharmaceutical Industries

3.4.2 Industry Pitfalls & Challenges

3.4.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

3.5 Growth Potential Analysis

3.6 Company Market Share Analysis, 2017

3.7 Porter’s Analysis

3.8 PESTEL Analysis

….

Chapter 8 Competitor Profile

8.1 Abott Laboratories (U.S.)

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Data

8.1.3 Product Landscape

8.1.4 Key Developments

8.1.5 Business Strategy

8.1.6 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Amway (Nutrilite) (U.S.)

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Data

8.2.3 Product Landscape

8.2.4 Key Developments

8.2.5 Business Strategy

8.2.6 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Bayer (Germany)

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Data

8.3.3 Product Landscape

8.3.4 Key Developments

8.3.5 Business Strategy

8.3.6 SWOT Analysis

8.4 BASF SE (Germany)

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Data

8.4.3 Product Landscape

8.4.4 Key Developments

8.4.5 Business Strategy

8.4.6 SWOT Analysis

8.5 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company (U.S.)

8.5.1 Business Overview

8.5.2 Financial Data

8.5.3 Product Landscape

8.5.4 Key Developments

8.5.5 Business Strategy

8.5.6 SWOT Analysis

Continued…….

