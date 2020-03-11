Diet Water Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2023

Regular water contains zero grams of fat and zero calories. However, diet water can help obese people reduce the fat content present in their body, as it contains specialized peptide bonds that after consumption enters the bloodstream and burns the fat cells.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Diet Water in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Diet Water is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Coca Cola

Groupe Danone

Mountain Valley Spring

Nestle Waters

Sapporo

Skinny Water

Pepsi

Propel Water

Diet Aqua

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PET Bottles

Glass Bottles

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Convenience Stores

Drug Stores

Grocery Stores

Super/Hypermarket

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Diet Water Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 PET Bottles

1.2.2 Glass Bottles

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Convenience Stores

1.3.2 Drug Stores

1.3.3 Grocery Stores

1.3.4 Super/Hypermarket

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Coca Cola

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Diet Water Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Coca Cola Diet Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Groupe Danone

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Diet Water Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Groupe Danone Diet Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Mountain Valley Spring

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Diet Water Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Mountain Valley Spring Diet Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Nestle Waters

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Diet Water Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Nestle Waters Diet Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Sapporo

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Diet Water Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Sapporo Diet Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Skinny Water

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Diet Water Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Skinny Water Diet Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

