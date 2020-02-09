DIESEL FUEL ADDITIVES MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

Global Diesel Fuel Additives Industry
This report researches the worldwide Diesel Fuel Additives market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Diesel Fuel Additives breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Diesel Fuel Additives are the compounds that added to diesel fuels to improve performance, such as cetane number improvers, metal deactivators, corrosion inhibitors, antioxidants, rust inhibitors, and dispersants. The overall concentration of additives is generally below 0.1%, so that the physical properties of the fuel, such as density, viscosity, and volatility are not changed.
First, the diesel fuel additives industry concentration is high; there are few manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from North America and Europe.
In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in North America and Europe. North America has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Afton and Lubrizol, both have perfect products. As to UK, the Infenium has become a major manufacturer. In Germany, it is BASF that leads the technology development. In China, the manufacturers focus in the two enterprises such as Sinopec and CNPC.
Second, many enterprises have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. Asia Pacific is the leader consumption account for about 33% in the world.
Global Diesel Fuel Additives market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Diesel Fuel Additives.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Diesel Fuel Additives capacity, production, value, price and market share of Diesel Fuel Additives in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Afton
BASF
Lubrizol
Chevron Oronite
Infenium
Total Additives and Special Fuels
Innospec
BP
Evonik
Dorf Ketal
Sinopec
CNPC
Delian Group
Diesel Fuel Additives Breakdown Data by Type
Cetane Improvers
Cold Flow Improvers
Lubricity Improvers
Pour Point Depressants (PPDs)
Stabilizers
Diesel Fuel Additives Breakdown Data by Application
Engine Performance
Fuel Handling
Fuel Stability
Contaminant Control
Diesel Fuel Additives Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Diesel Fuel Additives Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Diesel Fuel Additives capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Diesel Fuel Additives manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Diesel Fuel Additives :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
