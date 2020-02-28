Diesel Fuel Additives Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecasts

New Study On “2019-2025 Diesel Fuel Additives Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Diesel Fuel Additives are the compounds that added to diesel fuels to improve performance, such as cetane number improvers, metal deactivators, corrosion inhibitors, antioxidants, rust inhibitors, and dispersants. The overall concentration of additives is generally below 0.1%, so that the physical properties of the fuel, such as density, viscosity, and volatility are not changed.

First, the diesel fuel additives industry concentration is high; there are few manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from North America and Europe.

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in North America and Europe. North America has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Afton and Lubrizol, both have perfect products. As to UK, the Infenium has become a major manufacturer. In Germany, it is BASF that leads the technology development. In China, the manufacturers focus in the two enterprises such as Sinopec and CNPC.

Second, many enterprises have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. Asia Pacific is the leader consumption account for about 33% in the world.

The global Diesel Fuel Additives market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Diesel Fuel Additives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diesel Fuel Additives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Afton

BASF

Lubrizol

Chevron Oronite

Infenium

Total Additives and Special Fuels

Innospec

BP

Evonik

Dorf Ketal

Sinopec

CNPC

Delian Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cetane Improvers

Cold Flow Improvers

Lubricity Improvers

Pour Point Depressants (PPDs)

Stabilizers

Segment by Application

Engine Performance

Fuel Handling

Fuel Stability

Contaminant Control

