Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Global Segmentation and Major key Players Analysis 2023

The primary use of automotive cleaners and degreasers is to dissolve and remove impurities and unwanted materials, including sticky substances from the vehicle. Such substances include grease & oil, dirt, other impurities from automotive components that are made of aluminum, copper, magnesium, plastic, rubber, or steel. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global automotive cleaner & degreaser aftermarket that speculates rise at 6% CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

The influential factor driving the global automotive cleaner & degreaser aftermarket growth is the interest of automotive customers in prolonging the life of their automobiles. The global vehicular traffic is rising, and so is the demand for improved engine efficiency as well as fuel performance, resulting in market growth. Other factors elevating the market growth include the growing use of cleaner & degreasers, awareness of the benefits of these products, and increasing purchasing power of consumers.

Market Segmentation

The global automotive cleaner & degreaser aftermarket segmentation covers cleaner, degreaser, supply, type, and vehicle type.

As per cleaner-based segmentation, the market features brake, carburetor, and engine flush.

Based on degreaser, the market has been segmented into engine, exhaust, and transmission.

Regarding supply, the market has been segmented into the aerosol can and spray bottle.

By type, the market has been segmented into solvent-based and water-based.

In the context of vehicle type, the market has been segmented into passenger type and commercial type.

Regional Segmentation

The regional segmentation of the global automotive cleaner & degreaser aftermarket features Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America leads the global market as people in this region maintain their private vehicles irrespective of the maintenance cost involved. In the USA, most people use one vehicle for 10 years to 12 years. Therefore, to maintain the upkeep of the vehicle, the requirement for appropriate cleaning and maintenance products leads to demand as well as market growth for cleaner and degreaser. Many key market players are also operating in North America. Canada is another primary country-specific market in this region.

Europe market is known for high-end vehicles that require considerable effort and investment regarding maintenance. In Europe, the per capita income of people is also high. Hence, the market remains strong here. Influential country-specific markets in this region are Germany and Spain, followed by the remaining countries of Europe.

In the future, the Asia Pacific market stands the chance of being the biggest regional market in the global automotive market with countries like China and India playing a major role in automotive production and sales. Hence, in this region, the market for cleaner and degreaser can witness substantial growth during the forecast period. The remaining countries of the Asia Pacific region can also contribute sizable revenue to this market and the global market.

Key Players

Key players in the global automotive cleaner & degreaser aftermarket include The 3M Company (USA), ABRO Industries Inc. (USA), BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (USA), Fuchs Petrolub SE (Germany), The Penray Companies Inc. (USA), The Radiator Company (USA), WD-40 (USA), The Würth Group (Germany), and Zep Inc. (USA).

Latest Industry News

Lubricant maker Castrol India has forged a partnership with 3M India Ltd to bring a range of vehicle care products for the automotive after-market. 31 MAY 2019

In May 2019, at Eastern States Exposition (EASTEC), KYZEN exhibited METALNOX M6900 and the KAPTURE solvent recycling system at booth #3027. METALNOX M6900 is a safe solvent alternative drop-in replacement for nPB, TCE and other similar solvents in many cleaning applications. Engineered for traditional vapor degreasing systems, METALNOX M6900 is a safe solvent alternative drop-in substitute/replacement for trichloroethylene (TCE), N Propyl Bromide (nPB), and other similar solvents in many cleaning applications. M6900 is very efficient solvent for a variety of oils, greases and additional soils that are common to aerospace applications, automotive applications, and many other precision metal manufacturing applications. 13 MAY 2019

