Common Rail Fuel Injection System is characterized by its High Pressure Accumulator (or Rail) from which it derives its name. A high pressure pump develops the required pressure for injection and delivers it to the High Pressure Accumulator (Rail). The Injectors which are controlled electronically by the Electronics Control Unit draw the high pressure fuel from the Rail as and when commanded by the Electronic Control Unit.

Diesel Common Rail Injection System meaning use common rail fuel injection system into the diesel engine, this advanced design enables exceptional injection accuracy and the delivery of smaller quantities of fuel in multiple injections for more efficient and cleaner combustion than competitive technologies, which, thus, provides better fuel economy and reduced CO2 emissions.

The Common Rail system in particular gives engine developers the freedom they need to reduce exhaust emissions even further, and especially to lower engine noise. The particular design of Common Rail, with its flexible division of injection into several pre-, main and post-injections, allows the engine and the injection system to be matched to each other in the best possible way. In the Common Rail accumulator injection system, the generation of the injection pressure is separate from the injection itself. A high-pressure pump generates in an accumulator – the rail – a pressure of up to 1,600 bar (determined by the injection pressure setting in the engine control unit), independently of the engine speed and the quantity of fuel injected. The fuel is fed through rigid pipes to the injectors, which inject the correct amount of fuel in a fine spray into the combustion chambers. The Electronic Diesel Control (EDC) controls extremely precisely all the injection parameters – such as the pressure in the Rail and the timing and duration of injection – as well as performing other engine functions.

The worldwide market for Diesel Common Rail Injection System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 3680 million US$ in 2024, from 3170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Diesel Common Rail Injection System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Bosch

Delphi

Denso

Continental

Solenoid Type

Piezo Type

Light Diesel Commercial Vehicles

Medium Diesel Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Diesel Commercial Vehicles

Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Chapter 1, to describe Diesel Common Rail Injection System product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Diesel Common Rail Injection System, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Diesel Common Rail Injection System in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Diesel Common Rail Injection System competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Diesel Common Rail Injection System breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Diesel Common Rail Injection System market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Diesel Common Rail Injection System sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

