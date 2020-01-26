Dichloromethane Market Status, Key Players, Future Forecast and Industry Opportunities 2019-2024

Market Overview:

The report on “Global Dichloromethane Market” is based on the type, technology, application, and end-user segments, as well as the key geographies, for the forecast period from 2019–2024. The report further focuses on the major market dynamic factors contributing to the growth of the Dichloromethane market and Dichloromethane market challenges faced by the market competitors. Furthermore, the Dichloromethane market provides the market size and forecast for the global Dichloromethane market. Additionally, the report also studies the competitive scenario and the leading competitors and their strategies. The competitive scenario segment focuses on the recent developments in the market.

Furthermore, the strengths and weaknesses that constitute a major contribution towards strengthening the leading competitors of the Dichloromethane market are mentioned in this report. This research is carried out by means of a number of techniques, methodologies, and usage of huge resources, which implies a positive outcome for the readers to make more informed decisions in the near future.

Dichloromethane (DCM, or Methylene Chloride) is an organic compound with the formula CH2Cl2. This colorless, volatile liquid with a moderately sweet aroma is widely used as a solvent. Although it is not miscible with water, it is miscible with many organic solvents. One of the most well-known applications of dichloromethane is in the drinking bird heat engine.

Currently, the Europe, the United States and Japan have issued a series of more stringent environmental regulation, strictly control the emissions, as the recovery is expected to gradually reduce the demand for dichloromethane.

The main raw materials of dichloromethane are methanol and liquid chlorine. These raw materials, as well as energy, labor and other costs have an impact on the price of dichloromethane product.

According to this study, over the next five years the Dichloromethane market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Dichloromethane business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Dichloromethane market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type:

99.9%

Segmentation by application:

Adhesives and Glues

Pharmaceutical Industry

Paint Strippers

Detergents

R22 Refrigerants

Polyurethane Foams

Other

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Dow Chemical

AkzoNobel

Ineos

AGC

Solvay

Occidental Chemical

Kem One

Tokuyama

Ercros

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Gujarat Alkalies

Juhua Group

Jiangsu Meilan

Shandong Jinling

Dongyue Group

Luxi Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

This study has been collated using primary and secondary research methodologies that are meant to provide the users with a detailed view of the major aspects of the Dichloromethane market. The report also takes into consideration the different strategies, emerging technologies, collaborations, product launches, and mergers & acquisitions, in order to carry out a detailed analysis of the Dichloromethane market.

One of the most essential features of this report is the inclusion of the SWOT analysis of key companies. The SWOT analysis is helpful in giving information about threats and opportunities and weaknesses and strengths, which are faced by companies operating in the global Dichloromethane market.

Researchers have comprised a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape prevalent in the market for Global Dichloromethane market professional survey report 2019, coupled with the profile reviews of the leading companies in a bid to provide the readers an exhaustive overview of this market.

Key questions answered in this research report:

At what pace is the Dichloromethane market growing, globally and regionally? What will be the growth trends over the coming years?

What are the geographical revenue and forecast analysis? Which are the major geographical revenue pockets for growth in the global Dichloromethane market? What are the various end-user and application areas and how are they expected to grow?

