Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

The worldwide market for Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

KNF

Vacuubrand

Pfeiffer Vacuum

ULVAC

Gardner Denver

Leybold

Wiggens

Edwards

Air Dimensions, Inc.

Yamato Scientific

ALLDOO Micropump

Ningbo Yinzhou Maisi

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single-stage Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps

Two-stage Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Laboratory Application

Industrial Application

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Single-stage Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps

1.2.2 Two-stage Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Laboratory Application

1.3.2 Industrial Application

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 KNF

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 KNF Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Vacuubrand

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Vacuubrand Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Pfeiffer Vacuum

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Pfeiffer Vacuum Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 ULVAC

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 ULVAC Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Gardner Denver

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Gardner Denver Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Leybold

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Leybold Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Wiggens

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Wiggens Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

