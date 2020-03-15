Diaphragm Pumps Market 2019 Industry Segmented by Operation, Mechanism, Discharge Pressure, End-Use and Region – Global Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on global Diaphragm pumps Market. The Diaphragm pumps Market is expected to expand at 6.20% CAGR during the period 2018 to 2023.

Diaphragm pumps Market Overview

Diaphragm pumps are positive displacement pumps which a combination of reciprocating action of diaphragm and suitable valves on side of diaphragm. The key features of diaphragm pumps are high variability, low noise level, long-life diaphragms, and permanently lubricated bearings. These pumps can accommodate fluids such as corrosive chemicals, viscous and sticky fluids, dirty water and abrasive slurry, creams, gels, oils, volatile solvents, shear-sensitive foodstuffs, and so on. Also, these pumps are used in many industries for low pressure spray, fluid transfer, and other low-pressure applications.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7611

The increased use of diaphragm pumps in chemicals industry, ability to handle wide range of fluids, and low cost of diaphragm pumps are some of the major factors driving the diaphragm pumps market. In chemical industry, wide range of diaphragm pumps are deployed due to different characteristics of fluids and chemicals. Also, diaphragm pumps can easily handle aggressive, abrasive, flammable, and viscous fluids. Pumps are available in wide range and different materials which helps in pumping any chemical. diaphragm pumps are relatively inexpensive due to their operation and simple design. Due to its low cost and ability to handle wide range of fluids, end-users prefer diaphragm pumps, which is expected to boost the demand of diaphragm pumps.

Industry Segmentation

The Global Diaphragm Pumps Market has been segmented on the basis of operation, mechanism, discharge pressure, and end-user.

Global Diaphragm Pumps Market, By Operation

Single Acting

Double Acting

Global Diaphragm Pumps Market, By Mechanism

Air Operated

Electrically Operated

Global Diaphragm Pumps Market, By End-Use

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Water & Wastewater

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Power generation

Others

Global Diaphragm Pumps Market, By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Competitive Analysis

IDEX Corporation (US),

Yamada Corporation (Japan),

Flowserve Corporation (US),

Ingersoll Rand (Ireland),

Grundfos Holding A/S (Denmark),

Xylem, Inc. (US),

SPX Flow (US),

Pump Solutions Group (US),

LEWA GmbH (Germany),

Verder International B.V. (The Netherlands),

TAPFLO AB (Sweden),

Leak-Proof Pumps (I) Pvt. Ltd. (India),

All-Flo Pump Co. (US),

AxFlow Holding AB (Sweden), and

KNF Neuberger (Germany).

Intended Audience

suppliers/distributors/manufacturers,

manufacturing & processing industries,

power generation companies,

environment research institutions,

manufacturers of valves,

water & wastewater associations,

energy & power associations, and

government & research organizations.

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the diaphragm pumps market, tracking two market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key market players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the diaphragm pumps market by its type, end-use, and region.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Market Size Estimation

3.4 Forecast Model

3.5 List Of Assumptions

3.6 Limitations Of The Study

4 Market Insights

5 Market Dynamics

Continued…….

Browse Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/diaphragm-pumps-market-7611

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]