Diapers Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecasts

Global Diapers Industry
This report studies the global market size of Diapers in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Diapers in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Diapers market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
A diaper (also called a nappy outside North America) is a type of underwear that allows the wearer to defecate or urinate without the use of a toilet, by absorbing or containing waste products to prevent soiling of outer clothing or the external environment.
In 2017, the global Diapers market size was 34400 million US$ and is forecast to 46400 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Diapers market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Diapers include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Diapers include
&G
Kimberly Clark
Unicharm
SCA
Kao
First Quality
Ontex
Hengan
Daio
Domtar
Chiaus
DSG
DaddyBaby
Fuburg
Market Size Split by Type
Disposable diapers
Cloth diapers
Market Size Split by Application
Babies
Adults
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Diapers market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Diapers market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Diapers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Diapers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Diapers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Diapers Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Diapers Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Disposable diapers
1.4.3 Cloth diapers
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Diapers Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Babies
1.5.3 Adults
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Diapers Market Size
2.1.1 Global Diapers Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Diapers Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Diapers Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Diapers Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Diapers Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Diapers Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Diapers Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Diapers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Diapers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Diapers Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Diapers Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Diapers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Diapers Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Diapers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Diapers Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Diapers Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Diapers Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Diapers Sales by Type
4.2 Global Diapers Revenue by Type
4.3 Diapers Price by Type
5 Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Diapers Breakdown Data by Application
6 North America
6.1 North America Diapers by Countries
6.1.1 North America Diapers Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Diapers Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Diapers by Type
6.3 North America Diapers by Application
6.4 North America Diapers by Company
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Diapers by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Diapers Sales by Countries
7.1.2 Europe Diapers Revenue by Countries
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Diapers by Type
7.3 Europe Diapers by Application
7.4 Europe Diapers by Company
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Diapers by Countries
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Diapers Sales by Countries
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Diapers Revenue by Countries
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Malaysia
8.1.10 Philippines
8.1.11 Thailand
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.1.13 Singapore
8.2 Asia Pacific Diapers by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Diapers by Application
8.4 Asia Pacific Diapers by Company
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Diapers by Countries
9.1.1 Central & South America Diapers Sales by Countries
9.1.2 Central & South America Diapers Revenue by Countries
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central & South America Diapers by Type
9.3 Central & South America Diapers by Application
9.4 Central & South America Diapers by Company
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Diapers by Countries
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Diapers Sales by Countries
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Diapers Revenue by Countries
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Diapers by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Diapers by Application
10.4 Middle East and Africa Diapers by Company
11 Company Profiles
11.1 &G
11.1.1 &G Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Diapers
11.1.4 Diapers Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Kimberly Clark
11.2.1 Kimberly Clark Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Diapers
11.2.4 Diapers Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Unicharm
11.3.1 Unicharm Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Diapers
11.3.4 Diapers Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 SCA
11.4.1 SCA Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Diapers
11.4.4 Diapers Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 Kao
11.5.1 Kao Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Diapers
11.5.4 Diapers Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 First Quality
11.6.1 First Quality Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Diapers
11.6.4 Diapers Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 Ontex
11.7.1 Ontex Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Diapers
11.7.4 Diapers Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Hengan
11.8.1 Hengan Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Diapers
11.8.4 Diapers Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Daio
11.9.1 Daio Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Diapers
11.9.4 Diapers Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 Domtar
11.10.1 Domtar Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Diapers
11.10.4 Diapers Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
11.11 Chiaus
11.12 DSG
11.13 DaddyBaby
11.14 Fuburg
Continued….
