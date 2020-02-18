Diamond Jewelry Market 2018 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

This report focuses on the Diamond Jewelry in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Diamond Jewelry are mainly classified into the following types: Rings, Necklaces, Earrings, etc. which respectively takes up about 51.97%, 11.69% and 21.12% of the total in 2016 in Global.
North America and Europe are the main consumption regions of Diamond Jewelry in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The market size of Asia-Pacific region will grow fast in the following years.
The worldwide market for Diamond Jewelry is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 93400 million US$ in 2023, from 86900 million US$ in 2017.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Chow Tai Fook
Richemont
Signet Jewellers
Swatch Group
Rajesh Exports
Lao Feng Xiang
Tiffany
Malabar Gold and Diamonds
LVMH Moet Hennessy
Zocai
Swarovski Corporation
Chow Sang Sang
Luk Fook
Pandora
Damiani
Stuller
Gitanjali Group
GUCCI
Graff Diamond
Damas International
Buccellati
De Beers
Blue Nile
CHANEL
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Rings
Necklaces
Earrings
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Wedding
Festival
Fashion
Other
