Diamond Jewelry Market 2018 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

This report focuses on the Diamond Jewelry in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Diamond Jewelry are mainly classified into the following types: Rings, Necklaces, Earrings, etc. which respectively takes up about 51.97%, 11.69% and 21.12% of the total in 2016 in Global.

North America and Europe are the main consumption regions of Diamond Jewelry in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The market size of Asia-Pacific region will grow fast in the following years.

The worldwide market for Diamond Jewelry is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.2% over the next five years, will reach 93400 million US$ in 2023, from 86900 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Chow Tai Fook

Richemont

Signet Jewellers

Swatch Group

Rajesh Exports

Lao Feng Xiang

Tiffany

Malabar Gold and Diamonds

LVMH Moet Hennessy

Zocai

Swarovski Corporation

Chow Sang Sang

Luk Fook

Pandora

Damiani

Stuller

Gitanjali Group

GUCCI

Graff Diamond

Damas International

Buccellati

De Beers

Blue Nile

CHANEL

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Rings

Necklaces

Earrings

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Wedding

Festival

Fashion

Other

