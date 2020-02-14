Diammonium Phosphate Market Size (Value & Volume), Future Potential Of Industry 2027

The report “Diammonium Phosphate Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Diammonium phosphate (DAP) is the world’s most broadly utilized phosphorus (P) fertilizer. It is produced using two essential constituents in the fertilizer industry, and it is famous because of its moderately high supplement substance and its excellent physical properties. The IUPAC name of Diammonium phosphate is Diammonium hydrogen phosphate which is one of a progression of water dissolvable ammonium phosphate salts that can be made out when ammonia reacts with phosphoric acid. The chemical formula of Diammonium phosphate is (NH4)2HPO4, and its molecular weight is 132.06.

The Diammonium Phosphate is granulated compost which is in 5-5mm size. Granules are gray, black and white in color. Diammonium phosphate itself is soluble with high Ph. It is mainly utilized as composts which can be applied to vegetables and in plantations. It ought to be kept in different bundling, store in a mild and dry place. The Diammonium phosphate ought to be utilized within 2years from its manufacturing. Diammonium Phosphate is packed in inner polyethylene, and outer part is woven bag which protects from rain, moisture, and insolation

Global Diammonium Phosphate: Market Dynamics:

Agriculture majorly drives the Global Diammonium market. Manufacturers prefer artificial agents as compare to organic in food and agriculture due to cost efficient. The Diammonium phosphate has a broad range of application in food and agriculture industry and acts as food coloring, prevention, flavoring agent. Rapid industrial development, Increase in investment for the food and agriculture in the developing countries like China and India fuel the Diammonium phosphate market. Various economies like India mainly depend on agriculture for the revenue generation lead to a rise in the demand of Diammonium phosphate market. The demand for fertilizer is increasing from last so many years leads to rapid growth in the Diammonium phosphate market. Further, Macroeconomic factors such as Rise in Income, growing impact on weather and soil condition leads to increase in demand of the Diammonium phosphate market.

Global Diammonium Phosphate: Segmentation:

Based on the applications, the Global Diammonium phosphate market is segmented into:

Water soluble fertilizers

Fireproofing agent

Fire extinguishing powders

Nutrient for yeast and in many other fermentation processes

Many other industrial processes

Based on the end use industry, the Global Diammonium phosphate market is segmented into:

Agriculture

Food Industry

Medical

Others

Based on the grade, the Global Diammonium phosphate market is segmented into:

DAP Crystal

Technical grade

Based on an agent, the Global Diammonium phosphate market is segmented into:

Antioxidants

Coloring

Preservative

Flavoring

Anti-infective

Based on the regions, the global Diammonium phosphate market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Global Diammonium Phosphate: Regional Outlook:

The Global Diammonium phosphate market is segmented into seven regions North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and The Middle East and Africa. Rapid industrial development, Increase in investment for the food and agriculture in the Asia-Pacific regions such as China and India fuel the Diammonium phosphate market. The Global Diammonium phosphate market is expected to be a rise in the forecast period owing to expanded needs of the increase in population along with an increase in disposable income of the consumers. North America is the world pioneer of Diammonium phosphate showcase and contributing highest market share and is followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is likewise foreseen to show growth in the market of Diammonium phosphate owing to a lot of people depended on agriculture in the country like India.

Global Diammonium Phosphate: Key Players

The few prominent key players of the global Diammonium Phosphate market are

Mosaic

Vigyan Chemicals

Sichuan Blue Sword Chemical Co. Ltd

Pacific Chemicals Ltd

Mississippi Potashcorp

OCP Group

Phosphates Corporation

Liuguo Chemical

Wengfu Group

Shangdong Lubei Chemical

