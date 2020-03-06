Dialyzer Reprocessing Machines and Concentrates Market Set to Witness at a CAGR of 5.0% During 2018 to 2028

According to the latest report published by Future Market Insights (FMI), sales of global dialyzer reprocessing machines and concentrates market were valued at US$ 967.4 Mn in 2018 and are expected to tread on an ever-increasing trajectory through 2028.

Dialysis continues to be highly preferred for effective treatment of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) among the geriatric population, thereby generating substantial demand for re-usable dialysis equipment. This, in turn, is foreseen to create revenue-generating opportunities for the companies operating in the dialyzer reprocessing machines and concentrates market.

North America Continues to Mark the most Significant Position in Market

According to the report, rising instances of renal disorders, such as end stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD), are among the key factors spurring growth of dialyzer reprocessing machines and concentrates market. Dialysis, being the most accessible treatment for kidney diseases, will thus continue to add to the overall importance of re-usable dialysis equipment. This, in turn, will create favourable grounds for adoption of global dialyzer reprocessing machines and concentrates market.

In 2015, it was estimated by the National Kidney Foundation in the US that approximately 468,000 ESRD patients are reported to be on dialysis in the US alone. North America will thus continue to be a prominent region in the global dialyzer reprocessing machines and concentrates market, followed by South Asia. In 2018, North America accounted for a revenue share of around 24% in dialyzer reprocessing machines and concentrates market, backed by a robust healthcare infrastructure.

India, Sri Lanka, and, Thailand on the other side are likely to emerge as potential countries brimming with prime opportunities for the companies operating in the dialyzer reprocessing machines and concentrates market.

According to the report, introduction of technologically advanced medical equipment all-aligned with the evolving healthcare models is further expected to boost the growth of dialyzer reprocessing machines and concentrates market. dialyzer reprocessing machines and concentrates enable automated cleaning and reprocessing of the dialysis units, unlike the traditional re-usable systems that required manual handling. As per the research study, dialyzer reprocessing machines provide immense scope for direct handling of the dialysis systems using automated digital reprocessors, which is an added advantage boosting popularity of dialyzer reprocessing machines and concentrates over the conventional systems.

The report opines that the end-users will continue to showcase marked preferences for hemodialysis concentrates among all other product types in the dialyzer reprocessing machines and concentrates market space. Hospitals are anticipated to lead in terms of adoption of dialyzer reprocessing machines and concentrates, followed by dialysis centres.

Key Manufacturers Emphasize Stronger Distribution Network for Better Regional Foothold

The dialyzer reprocessing machines and concentrates market report profiles few of the key companies operating in the global market space with robust product portfolios. Some of these key players in the dialyzer reprocessing machines and concentrates market include CURA Healthcare, MEDIVATORS Inc., Fresenius Medical Care, Baxter, Anjue Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nipro Corporation, Cantel Medical, AIN MEDICARE SDN BHD and Rockwell Medical.

A majority of the regional players in the dialyzer reprocessing machines and concentrates market are focused on increasing their product reach and connectivity with the regional distributors of dialyzer reprocessing machines and concentrates. The dialyzer reprocessing machines and concentrates manufacturers are focused to strengthen their foothold in potential dialyzer reprocessing machines and concentrates markets such as India, China, Thailand, Bangladesh, and Argentina by expanding their sales and distribution channels across these countries.