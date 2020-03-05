Dialysis Device And Concentrates Market Is Expected To Show Significant Growth over the Forecast Period 2016-2026

Dialysis is treatment technique to compensate the poor or lost kidney function. The kidney function is damaged by acute kidney injury or chronic kidney disease. The most common reasons for kidney diseases are urinary infection, diabetes, and genetic kidney diseases. Dialysis equipment and accessories are used for artificial blood purification in end stage of renal disease as well as acute kidney injury in dialysis centers or in homecare settings. Dialysis treatment offers a solution to kidney impairment by artificially filtering the blood. The dialysis process regulates water and salts to clean the blood. Patients with kidney failure need dialysis in order to sustain life. There are two forms of dialysis treatment namely peritoneal dialysis (PD) and haemodialysis (HD). Hemodialysis is commonly used dialysis technology that treats circulating blood in the dialysis machine. Blood is cleaned as it passes through a dialyzer to diffuse the waste products in dialysis concentrate. The peritoneal dialysis is a technique in which the dialysis fluid is transferred into peritoneal cavity through a catheter in the peritoneum and abdomen to function as a dialysis filter in a dialyzer.

Dialysis Device and Concentrates Market: Drivers and Restraints

Factors such as increasing number of patients suffering from hypertension and diabetes and the growing number of end stage renal disease in patients have been driving the growth of the global dialysis device and concentrates market. In addition, factors such as technological advancements in products, negligible preference of patients for kidney transplantation, increase in investment for the development of new products and reimbursement from governments for the treatment of kidney diseases and end-stage renal disease are further expected to propel the growth of the global dialysis and concentrates market. However, factors such as product recalls, lower awareness of kidney diseases treatment modalities and low adoption of newly developed devices could hamper the growth of the global dialysis and concentrates market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2553

Dialysis Device and Concentrates Market: Segmentation

The global dialysis device and concentrates market is classified on the basis of product type, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the global dialysis device and concentrates market is segmented into the following:

Hemodialysis Machine

A.V. Fistula Needle

A.V. Access Graft

Dialysis Catheter

Dialysis Concentrates

Dialyzer

Dialyzer Reprocessing Machine

Hemodialysis Bloodline and Tubing Set

Declotting Device

Water Treatment System

Introducer Sheath and Guidewire

Based on end user, the global dialysis device and concentrates market is segmented into the following:

In-center Dialysis

Hospitals

Independent Dialysis Centers

Home Dialysis

Dialysis Device and Concentrates Market: Overview

The global dialysis device and concentrates market is witnessing steady growth rates with increasing patient populations. The patient population of home hemodialysis (HHD), peritoneal dialysis, and traditional in-center hemodialysis are expected to fuel the growth of the global dialysis device and concentrates market over the next decade. It is projected that heat disinfectant water treatment system and dry concentrates segment will register remarkable growth rates during the forecast period. The in-center dialysis end user segment is expected to hold the highest market share in global market for dialysis device and concentrates through 2026. The global dialysis device and concentrates market in developed countries is increasing in terms of revenue at a rapid pace owing to factors such as increasing number of dialysis centers, improving reimbursement and insurance scenario, the huge patient population base, and government initiatives to develop dialysis facilities which are anticipated to drive the growth of the global dialysis device and concentrates market during 2016-2026.

Dialysis Device and Concentrates Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global dialysis device and concentrates market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the global market for dialysis device and concentrates in terms of value due to availability of several reimbursement policies for kidney disease treatment procedures. In 2015, North America, Europe, and Japan collectively dominated the global dialysis device and concentrates market in terms of value. These three regions contributed to more than half the share of the global dialysis device and concentrates market. However, market in developing countries is still in the development phase which is expected to establish in upcoming decade. Increasing number of local players providing dialysis device and concentrates at low cost in countries such as China is expected to boost the market growth in APEJ region during the forecast period.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2553

Dialysis Device and Concentrates Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global dialysis device and concentrates market include Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc., Nipro Corporation, Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., Mar Cor Purification, Inc., Nikkiso Co, Ltd., NxStage Medical, Inc.,and others. Most of the providers of dialysis device and concentrates are adopting the strategy of providing these products in emerging countries and the other untapped market.