Dialer Market Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2025

The dialer is an application that is connected to a telephone line. These are used in call centers to automate the process of dialing external phone numbers.

These are also used by companies to increase their businesses. The major benefit of using dialers is that it helps improve efficiency and minimize talk time per hour (TTH).

Scope of Dialer: Dialer Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The global Dialer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dialer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dialer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered:

Five9

Nuxiba Technologies

redCloud

Voicent Communications

VanillaSoft

SafeSoft Solutions

CallFire

Ytel

Double A Solutions

Segment by Type

Manual Dialer

Preview Dialer

Predictive Dialer

Segment by Application

Government and Public Sector

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunication and ITES

Other

