Diagnostic Imaging Market – Rise in the Demand for Early Diagnosis of Diseases to Boost the Market

The ability of diagnostic imaging to diagnose a disease in its early stage and greatly improve patient outcomes has driven the diagnostic imaging market due to the fact that it is painless and offers rapid diagnosis. Consequently, it is a popular recourse among doctors as well as patients. Rapid innovations and favorable reimbursement policies are also propelling the global diagnostic imaging market. Diagnostic imaging provides an opportunity to exclude expensive therapeutic treatments, consequently causing substantial saving.

Perceive the Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=208

The global diagnostic imaging market has been segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market has been classified into X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, CT, and nuclear imaging. The X-ray segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, due to the ability of X-ray to produce accurate images that provide a clear idea of the musculoskeletal system. Moreover, it is also a low-cost technique. The ultrasound imaging segment is projected to follow the X-ray segment, in terms of market share, during the forecast period. In terms of application, the global diagnostic imaging market has been divided into cardiology, gynecology/obs, orthopedics & musculoskeletal, radiology, neurology & spine, general imaging, and others. Among these, the gynecology/obs segment dominates the market due to the high demand for performing ultrasound imaging technique in this application segment. Furthermore, the cost associated with the ultrasound technique is higher as compared to X-ray technique. In terms of end-user, the global diagnostic imaging market has been classified into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others. The diagnostic centers segment is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period, as diagnostic imaging is highly preferred in these centers since these centers are facilitated with all the latest technologies for quick and accurate diagnosis. In terms of region, the global diagnostic imaging market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global market from 2018 to 2026, due to rapid technological advancements and rising prevalence of cancer and cardiac diseases in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to follow North America, in terms of share of the global market, during the forecast period.

Majority of the diagnostic imaging devices are being manufactured by key players covered in this report, and these include GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hologic, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmBH, Fujifilm Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc., Hitachi Ltd., and Samsung Medison.

Obtain the Brochure of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=208