Diabetic Nephropathy Market 2016 Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2026

Diabetes is a disease condition of high blood sugar level, caused due to malfunctioning of the pancreas. Nephropathy means kidney damage or impairment. Diabetic nephropathy is a kidney glomerulus disease which is one of the major complications in terms of morbidity and mortality for diabetic population. Symptoms and signs of diabetic nephropathy are unknown in early stages. However, in later stages major signs and symptoms occur which includes high blood pressure, ankle and leg swelling, vomiting, morning weakness, high level of blood urea nitrogen (BUN), increased albumin secretion in urine, nausea, and itching. For treatment of diabetic nephropathy, disease modifying therapies (DMT) that employ angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) and angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are used.

ACE inhibitors and ARBs provide superior protection to the kidney. Major ARBs are losartan, candesartan, and irbesartan while ACE inhibitors, such as lisinopril, captopril, enalapril, and ramipril decreases the amount of protein in the urine. The increasing investment in research and development for drug discovery followed by awareness of diabetes and kidney related disorder treatment are the major factors that are anticipated to boost the demand for products in the global diabetic nephropathy market. For instance, the American Diabetes Association organized regular programs to create awareness among diabetic population and it ensures all the patients are able to get the knowledge, best treatment and care for diabetes management.

Diabetic Nephropathy Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global market for diabetic nephropathy is expected to be driven by the increasing R&D investments in drug discovery and development and growing prevalence of diabetes. For instance, according to International Diabetes Federation 415 Mn people are currently affected by diabetes globally and it is expected to increase to 642 Mn diabetic people by 2040. Rising awareness for diabetes disease treatment and increasing usage of combination therapy are trending factor that is expected to influence the demand for global diabetic nephropathy market during the forecast period of 2016-2026. However, stringent regulations and lengthy product approval procedure for drugs are major concerns for the global diabetic nephropathy market.

Diabetic Nephropathy Market: Segmentation

The global diabetic nephropathy market is classified on the basis of treatment type and geography.

Based on treatment type, the global diabetic nephropathy market is segmented into the following:

Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme Inhibitors

Angiotensin Receptor Blockers

Diuretics

Calcium Channel Blockers

Renin Inhibitors

Connective Tissue Growth Factor Inhibitors

Antioxidant Inflammation Modulator

Monocyte Chemoattractant Proteins Inhibitor

Endothelin-A Receptor Antagonist

G Protein-Coupled Receptors

Diabetic Nephropathy Market: Overview

The global diabetic nephropathy market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period of 2016-2026. The growing incidence of diabetes has predominantly fueled the growth of the global diabetic nephropathy market. According to WHO, around 9% adults were affected by diabetes globally in 2014. By 2030, the diabetes is expected to be the seventh leading cause of death globally.

Diabetic Nephropathy Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global diabetic nephropathy market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global diabetic nephropathy market in terms of value due to increased combination drugs usage along with rising awareness about the various kidney diseases. Europe is the second major contributor to the global diabetic nephropathy market in terms of value due to increasing prevalence of diabetes and increase in healthcare expenditure for diabetes treatment in the various parts of Europe. However, market in APEJ is expected to grow at rapid pace during the forecast period owing to increase in spending for healthcare treatment and increased awareness of new diabetic drugs in the market.

Diabetic Nephropathy Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global diabetic nephropathy market include AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG Merck & Co. Inc., ChemoCentryx Inc., GenKyoTex S.A., Mesoblast Limited, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others. The market for diabetic nephropathy is fragmented with presence of many vendors in international market. These companies are adopting strategy of increased emphasis on research and development for discovery of new drug combination.