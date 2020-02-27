Diabetes Therapies Global Market Opportunities and Strategies To 2023

Diabetes Therapies Market:

Executive Summary

This report describes and evaluates the global market for diabetic therapies. It covers two five-year periods, 2014 to 2018, termed the historic period, and 2018 through 2023, the forecast period.

The diabetic therapies market consists primarily of manufacturers’ sales of drugs for treating diabetes. The drugs most commonly used are alpha-glucosidase inhibitors, biguanides/metformin, sulfonylureas, meglitinides and thiazolidinediones. Innovative techniques relating to diabetes therapies research and development include gene editing, and identification of microbial strains for treatment of diabetes. These advances have created new treatments for diabetes.

The diabetic therapies market reached a value of nearly $50.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% to nearly $69.3 billion by 2023. Anti-diabetic drugs in the form of oral and injectable drugs are used for treatment of type 1, type 2 and gestational diabetes. Factors such as rising disposable income and increasing spending on healthcare in emerging markets, increasing grants from government agencies for diabetic therapies drugs research and development and rising awareness of this disease globally are contributing to the growth of the market. Potential threats include pressure from regulators on diabetic drugs manufacturers to offer diabetic drugs at affordable prices, drug patent expiry, high drug discovery and development costs and rising trade protectionism.

North America is the largest region in the diabetic therapies market, accounting for 39.2% of the global market in 2018. It was followed by Asia Pacific and Western Europe. Going forward, the fastest growth in the diabetic therapies market is predicted for Asia Pacific, where it is expected at grow at a CAGR of 12.3%, followed by Africa at a CAGR of 6.9%. The largest country in terms of value in the diabetic therapies market is the USA. China and India are forecast to have the fastest growth at CAGRs of 16.7% and 13.3% respectively.

The injectable drugs segment accounted for the largest share of the diabetic therapies market in 2018 at $32.3 billion. This large share in the market was due to the prices of injectables being higher than for oral drugs. The highest growth is also projected to come from the injectables segment, which is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%. Major factors for this growth include increasing access to injectables in developing and some underdeveloped countries. Increasing awareness of diabetes also contribute to this growth.

The market for diabetic therapies is concentrated. Major players in the market are Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi S.A., Merck & Company, Inc., C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG and others. Merger and acquisition activities in the diabetes therapies market have been at a high level in the last three years. Major deals include those completed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., AstraZeneca plc, PHC Holdings Corporation, and Eli Lilly and Company,

Major opportunities in the diabetic therapies market will arise in the injectables segment of the market, which will add $12.75 billion in annual sales by 2023, equivalent to 68% of all the global market growth in $ terms. The USA, which will add $3.43 billion of annual sales by 2023 is the country offering the most significant market opportunities. Strategies suggested by The Business Research Company’s analysis of diabetic therapy market trends include the development of new drugs for diabetes-associated comorbidities. Business strategies adopted by major companies in the diabetic therapies market include investing in expanding manufacturing operations, improving infrastructure and in acquisitions and mergers to strengthen their product and service offerings.

Diabetes Therapies Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2023 report from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global diabetes therapies market.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the diabetes therapies market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The diabetes therapies market opportunities and strategies to 2023 report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers the following chapters

• Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the diabetes therapies market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report, basic definitions and market supply chain analysis.

• Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2023) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period.

• Trends And Strategies – This chapter includes some of the major trends shaping the global diabetes therapies market by segment. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

• Global Market Segmentation – This section contains global segmentation of the diabetes therapies market for 2018. Segmentation types include by region and by country segmentation of the diabetes therapies market.

• Global Macro Comparison – The global diabetes therapies market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the diabetes therapies market size, percentage of GDP, and average diabetes therapies market expenditure.

• Region/Country Market Size And Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2018), historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2023) market value, and growth. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and major countries within each region.

• Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global diabetes therapies market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

• Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

• Opportunities And Strategies – This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Scope

Markets Covered: Injectables, Oral

Companies Mentioned: Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi S.A., Merck & Company, C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG

Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

