Diabetes Pens Market: Outlook, Opportunity & Future Trends Till Forecast Period 2026

Global Diabetes Pen Market Information: By Product (Insulin Pens And Insulin Pen Needle), By Usage (Reusable Pens And Disposable Pens), And By Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales, And Diabetes Clinics) – Forecast Till 2023

Market Highlights



During forecast period 2017 to 2023, the global diabetes pen market is expected to reach USD 9.85 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.45%

The global diabetes pens market is estimated to progress over the upcoming years due to increasing prevalence of diabetes and corresponding rise in the patients in need of regular insulin administration. Introduction of insulin pens and smart insulin pens have significantly contributed to rapid proliferation of diabetes injection pens market. Growing incidence of needle stick injury corresponding to the growing users of insulin injections is additionally driving patients to opt for diabetes injection pens.

Global Diabetes Pen Market Players

Key players in diabetes pen market: F. Hoffman La Roche AG (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bayer Cropscience Ltd. (Germany), and HTL STREFA SA (Poland)

Regional Analysis



Globally, diabetes pen market consists of four regions: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. And Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the largest market for diabetes pen. Reimbursement for diabetes management and technological advancement in production of diabetes pens to administer accurate and safe dose drive this market. Extensive research and development to enhance the quality of diabetes pens as well as to increase their reliability is also another reason for the growth of this market in North America. Large number of diabetes pen users have been found in European countries, especially in the U.K. leading to an increase in their demand.

Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest growing market for diabetes pen with India being the largest market due to growing expenditure in the healthcare to curb lifestyle disease and improved healthcare infrastructure. The Middle East & Africa, major drivers for rise in this market are initiative to control the elevated levels of diabetes and awareness regarding lifestyle diseases.

The global diabetes pen market is segmented on the basis of product, which includes insulin pens and insulin pen needle. On the basis of usage, the market is segmented into includes reusable pens and disposable pens used of diabetes pen. And on the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online sales, and diabetes clinics.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 52 market data tables and figures spread over 80 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Diabetes Pen Market Research Report –Global Forecast till 2023.”

