Diabetes Management Devices Industry 2019 Capacity, Production Value, Cost Structure and Future Demand Analysis Report 2025

Diabetes Management Devices Market – 2019

Description :

Diabetes management devices include insulin delivery systems and blood glucose monitoring devices, which are used to treat diabetes effectively and efficiently with fewer side effects. Diabetes (type 1 and type 2) is a chronic disease condition, which occurs due to glucose impairment. The major factors contributing to the disease include obesity, urbanization, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, an elevated level of cholesterols, and hypertension. Vendors in this market are offering high-end insulin delivery systems (less invasive, sleek, pocket-sized, and portable devices) and continuous glucose monitoring systems, which are highly efficient and have user-friendly features.

Diabetes is a chronic disease and is increasing at a rapid pace across the world. It is that state in the body when the pancreas cannot produce sufficient insulin. Increasing blood sugar level can be a threat and can cause severe damage to the body. The study identifies rising global burden of diabetes as one of the primary growth factors for diabetes management devices market. Factors responsible for increase in diabetic population include obesity, smoking, sedentary lifestyle, and growing urbanization. Older people above 65 years are more prone to diabetes. Countries such as China and India have higher diabetic people due to the increase in obesity and urbanization. Owing to the increase in diabetic population across the world, there is increase in adoption of diabetes management devices.

Owing to the presence of several large and small players, the diabetes management devices market is highly competitive. To sustain the competition in the diabetes devices market, the vendors are heavily investing in R&D for designing, developing, and manufacturing innovative products. Currently, the emerging markets across the globe provide huge growth opportunities to the vendors in this marketspace.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the diabetes management devices market throughout the forecast period. Owing to the advancements in technology and the increasing incidence of type 1 and type 2 diabetes, there is an upsurge in the adoption of diabetes management devices in this region.

The global Diabetes Management Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Diabetes Management Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diabetes Management Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott

Dexcom

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

LifeScan

Medtronic

AgaMatrix

Animas

ARKRAY

Ascensia Diabetes Care

B. Braun Melsungen

BD

Beta Bionics

Bigfoot Biomedical

BIONIME USA

CellNovo

Eli Lilly

iHealth Labs

Insulet

Nemaura Medical

Nipro

Nova Biomedical

Novo Nordisk

Panasonic Healthcare

Prodigy Diabetes Care

Sanofi

Senseonics

Tandem Diabetes Care

Trividia Health

TypeZero Technologies

Valeritas

WellDoc

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Blood glucose monitoring device

Insulin delivery systems

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics and laboratories

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Diabetes Management Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Diabetes Management Devices development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Diabetes Management Devices are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Diabetes Management Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Diabetes Management Devices

1.2 Diabetes Management Devices Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Diabetes Management Devices Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Blood glucose monitoring device

1.2.3 Insulin delivery systems

1.3 Diabetes Management Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 Diabetes Management Devices Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinics and laboratories

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Diabetes Management Devices Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Diabetes Management Devices Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Diabetes Management Devices Market Size

1.5.1 Global Diabetes Management Devices Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Diabetes Management Devices Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Diabetes Management Devices Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Diabetes Management Devices Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Diabetes Management Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Diabetes Management Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Diabetes Management Devices Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Diabetes Management Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Diabetes Management Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Diabetes Management Devices Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Diabetes Management Devices Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Diabetes Management Devices Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Diabetes Management Devices Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Diabetes Management Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Diabetes Management Devices Production

3.4.1 North America Diabetes Management Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Diabetes Management Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Diabetes Management Devices Production

3.5.1 Europe Diabetes Management Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Diabetes Management Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Diabetes Management Devices Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Diabetes Management Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Diabetes Management Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Diabetes Management Devices Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Diabetes Management Devices Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Diabetes Management Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Diabetes Management Devices Business

7.1 Abbott

7.1.1 Abbott Diabetes Management Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Diabetes Management Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Abbott Diabetes Management Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Dexcom

7.2.1 Dexcom Diabetes Management Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Diabetes Management Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Dexcom Diabetes Management Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

7.3.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Diabetes Management Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Diabetes Management Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Diabetes Management Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 LifeScan

7.4.1 LifeScan Diabetes Management Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Diabetes Management Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 LifeScan Diabetes Management Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Medtronic

7.5.1 Medtronic Diabetes Management Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Diabetes Management Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Medtronic Diabetes Management Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 AgaMatrix

7.6.1 AgaMatrix Diabetes Management Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Diabetes Management Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 AgaMatrix Diabetes Management Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Animas

7.7.1 Animas Diabetes Management Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Diabetes Management Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Animas Diabetes Management Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 ARKRAY

7.8.1 ARKRAY Diabetes Management Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Diabetes Management Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 ARKRAY Diabetes Management Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Ascensia Diabetes Care

7.9.1 Ascensia Diabetes Care Diabetes Management Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Diabetes Management Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Ascensia Diabetes Care Diabetes Management Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 B. Braun Melsungen

7.10.1 B. Braun Melsungen Diabetes Management Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Diabetes Management Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 B. Braun Melsungen Diabetes Management Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 BD

7.12 Beta Bionics

7.13 Bigfoot Biomedical

7.14 BIONIME USA

7.15 CellNovo

7.16 Eli Lilly

7.17 iHealth Labs

7.18 Insulet

7.19 Nemaura Medical

7.20 Nipro

7.21 Nova Biomedical

7.22 Novo Nordisk

7.23 Panasonic Healthcare

7.24 Prodigy Diabetes Care

7.25 Sanofi

7.26 Senseonics

7.27 Tandem Diabetes Care

7.28 Trividia Health

7.29 TypeZero Technologies

7.30 Valeritas

7.31 WellDoc

