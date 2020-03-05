Diabetes Drug Therapy Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025 Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4304563#ixzz5oTCpbqLo

Diabetes is group of metabolic disorder, often referred as diabetes mellitus, results in high blood glucose levels. Body cells use glucose as a source of energy and insulin is important for the cells to absorb this glucose. When the body cells loose the capacity to respond to the insulin or body is not capable of producing sufficient insulin, it leads to an increase in blood glucose levels in the body. This condition is referred to as diabetes. Depending on the cause of development, it is divided into three types, which includes type 1 diabetes (body loses the capacity of producing sufficient insulin), type 2 diabetes (most common and body cells do not respond to insulin) and gestational diabetes (occurs in pregnant women). Among these, type 2 diabetes is the most common type and affects over 90% of the global diabetic patients.

The global Diabetes Drug Therapy market is valued at 10000 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 21400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Diabetes Drug Therapy market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Diabetes Drug Therapy in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Diabetes Drug Therapy in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Diabetes Drug Therapy market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Diabetes Drug Therapy market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Abbott Laboratories

Mannkind Corporation

Bristol Myers Squibb

Medtronic

AstraZeneca

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline

Sanofi

Novo Nordisk

Novartis International AG

Market size by Product

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonist

Dipeptidyl-peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors

Sodium glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors

Insulin

Others

Market size by End User

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Gestational Diabetes

Impaired Glucose Tolerance and Impaired Fasting Glycaemia

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Diabetes Drug Therapy market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Diabetes Drug Therapy market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Diabetes Drug Therapy companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Diabetes Drug Therapy submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Central & South America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Continued…….

