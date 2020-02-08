Diabetes Drug 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 6.38 % and Forecast to 2024

This report analyzes the global diabetes drug market by type of diabetes (type-1 and type-2), by administration (oral, intravenous, other), by drug class (insulin, sensitizers, SGLT-2 inhibitors, alpha-glucosidase inhibitors), by end users (hospital & clinics, ambulatory clinics); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global diabetes drug market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.38% during the forecast period.
The major players in global diabetes drug market include:
- Eli Lilly (US)
• Novo Nordisk (Denmark)
• Abbott (US)
• AstraZeneca (UK)
• Biocon (US)
• Sunpharma (India)
• Sanofi (France)
• Novartis (Switzerland)
• Merck & Co. (US)
• Pfizer (US)
• Daiichi Sankyo (Japan)
• Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)
• Akros Pharma (US)
• Amgen (US)
• Adocia (France)
• Peptron (South Korea)
• Takeda (Japan)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
South America
Europe
Western Europe
U.K.
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of type of diabetes, the global diabetes drug market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Type-1
• Type-2
On the basis of administration, the global diabetes drug market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Oral
• Intravenous
• Other
On the basis of drug class, the global diabetes drug market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Insulin
• Sensitizers
• SGLT-2 Inhibitors
• Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors
On the basis of end users, the global diabetes drug market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Hospital & Clinics
• Ambulatory Clinics
Research Methodology
Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.
