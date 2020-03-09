Dextrose Syrup Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2018 – 2028

Dextrose Syrup Market Outlook Dextrose syrup is a purified and concentrated carbohydrate syrup that is also called as hydrolysate. Dextrose syrup has a nutritive value along with a sweet taste and it is widely used as sweetener across food and beverage industry and pharmaceutical industry. Dextrose (D-glucose) is a type of simple sugar, a crystallizing monosaccharide, mostly derived from corn. It is chemically identical to glucose and used in food products such as artificial sweetener, fructose corn syrup and bakery products. Dextrose syrup is a glucose syrup that primarily contains dextrose. In pharmaceutical industry, dextrose syrup is used for treating the low blood sugar, dehydration and used for providing nutrition along with other nutritive substances such as amino acids. Although, dextrose syrup for treating low blood sugar is an excellent choice, continuous monitoring is essential to avoid the high blood sugar experience. Dextrose syrup is also used in the cosmetic products and personal care products including toiletries and skin & hair care products.

Nutritive Value of Dextrose Syrup Allows Increased Application in Food and Pharmaceutical Industry

Dextrose syrup is a used in the food and beverage industry for various purposes such as sweetener, flavour enhancer, increasing shelf life. It is widely used in various food products such as baked goods, confectionery, canned products, cereals, etc., while in beverages, it is used in sports drinks, alcoholic beverages, energy drinks, etc. In baking industry, dextrose syrup can be used replacing the solid sucrose. The demand for dextrose syrup is high for the use in these various products of the food and beverage industry.

Download Sample of Report with important Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9076

Besides food and beverage industry, the market for the dextrose syrup is driven by the pharmaceutical industry. Dextrose syrup is used as a sweetener in the manufacturing of medicine tablets, lozenges, syrups to mask the unpleasant bitter flavour. Besides the use as a sweetener, dextrose syrup is also widely used in the manufacturing of intravenous solutions for treating dehydration and leveling the low blood sugar level, which can also be combined with other nutritive substances. The sedentary lifestyle in western countries and at the same time, adoption of the same lifestyle in other countries is leading to the increase in the health issues. This creates the demand for the pharmaceuticals and hence also produces high demand for the dextrose syrup boosting market.

Dextrose syrup is also used to a lesser extent in construction industry. During the manufacturing of plaster board for construction, addition of dextrose syrup results in the uniform water migration and retention. This enables the prevention of cracking of the clay during the cooking process and enhances the quality of the product. The increase in the global population is fueling the construction business and producing demand for the construction materials all around the world. This in turn results in the increased demand for the dextrose syrup.

Dextrose Syrup Market Segmentation

The dextrose syrup market can be segmented on the basis of source, end use, and distribution channel.

On the basis of source, the dextrose syrup market can be segmented as:

Wheat

Tapioca

Maize

Wheat

Others

On the basis of end use, the dextrose syrup market can be segmented as:

Food and Beverage Industry Bakery & Confectionery Ice cream Canned Fruit, Jams & Jellies Alcoholic Beverages Sports Drink

Pharmaceutical

Functional Food

Construction

Animal Feed

Cosmetic and Personal Care Products

On the basis of distribution channel, the dextrose syrup market can be segmented as:

Direct/B2B

Indirect/B2C Online Retailers Mass Grocery Stores Supermarket/Hypermarket Specialty Stores



Dextrose Syrup Market: Regional Analysis

The market for dextrose syrup is well established in the North America and Europe with promising future in the Asian market. The improved GDP, standard of living and affordability of the premium quality products in the Asia Pacific and MEA region including China, Japan, India, UAE, etc. are expected to show high growth rate for the market in the forecast period.

Download Table of Contents @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-9076

Dextrose Syrup Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the dextrose syrup market are: