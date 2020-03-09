Dextrin Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2017-2027

Dextrin is a group of carbohydrates with low molecular weight produced form starch using enzymes like amylase or glycogen. Dextrin can be used as crispness enhancer for food processing in food industry, coating agent in textile industry to increase the weight and stiffness of textile fabrics, binding and thickening agent in pharmaceutical as well as in paper industry and stabilizing agent for some explosive metal azides. Health benefits of dextrin makes it popular in manufacturers for using it in various food products. Dextrin helps in promoting healthy intestinal flora, maintain cholesterol levels etc. Use of dextrin as cleansing agent in cosmetics is fueling its demand in global market. Dextrin is used in various industries due to its non-toxic property. Obtained in dried form dextrins are easy for handling and transportation.

Dextrin Market Segmentation:

Dextrin market is segmented on the basis of type as maltodextrin, cyclodextrin, amylodextrin, limit dextrin, highly branched cyclic dextrin etc. Maltodextrin is a short chain starch used as a food additive which is easily digestible. Limit dextrin has two types as beta limit dextrin and alpha limit dextrin hydrolyze beta amylase and alpha amylase respectively. Cyclodextrin is formed by degradation of starch by bacteria’s. Highly branched cyclic dextrin is obtained from enzymatic breaking of amylopectin in clusters.

Dextrin market is segmented on the basis of application in different industries such as food industry, pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics industry etc. In food industry, dextrin is used in confectionary and dairy products. In confectionary, dextrin acts as a thickening agent which is soluble and does not affect the taste of the final product. In dairy industry, dextrin is used as a replacement of fat, and hence market demand from dairy industry is growing rapidly as health conscious consumers preferring fat free dairy products. In pharmaceutical industry, dextrin act as a binding agent in medicine preparation. In cosmetics industry, dextrin is used as an ingredient for cosmetic formulations in skin and hair care products.

Dextrin Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of regions, the Dextrin market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global dextrin market while Asia Pacific is expected to represent comparatively higher CAGR over the forecast period. The global dextrin market is growing in North America region as a result of considerable inflow of money due to rise in food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries in the region. Dextrin market in Western Europe is expected to grow over the forecast period due to increasing establishments of food industries in Germany.

Dextrin Market Drivers and Trends:

Versatile application of dextrin in various industries such as food industry, cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry fueling increasing market demand for dextrin in globally. Cosmetic industry is growing in global market and dextrin is used in cosmetic hair and skin care products, which is in turn fueling market demand for dextrin. Dextrin possesses excellent film-forming capacity which makes it popular in some of the specialty industries. Dextrin is usually obtained in dried form which makes it easy for transportation and handling which is factor driving global import and export market for dextrin. Dextrin has various health benefits such as it promotes healthy intestinal flora, supports healthy cholesterol level, used for cleansing, maintains blood sugar, supports heart health etc. thus various application in pharmaceutical industry in turn fueling the market demand and growth of dextrin in global markets.

Dextrin Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global dextrin market include Visco Starch, Sunar Grup, Dinosaur Nutrition Labs, True Protein Pty Ltd., MILLECOR, Nutricia etc. are among these.