Dextrin Market manufactures, types, applications, size and opportunities

Dextrin is a group of carbohydrates with low molecular weight produced form starch using enzymes like amylase or glycogen. Dextrin can be used as crispness enhancer for food processing in food industry, coating agent in textile industry to increase the weight and stiffness of textile fabrics, binding and thickening agent in pharmaceutical as well as in paper industry and stabilizing agent for some explosive metal azides. Health benefits of dextrin makes it popular in manufacturers for using it in various food products. Dextrin helps in promoting healthy intestinal flora, maintain cholesterol levels etc. Use of dextrin as cleansing agent in cosmetics is fueling its demand in global market. Dextrin is used in various industries due to its non-toxic property. Obtained in dried form dextrins are easy for handling and transportation.

Dextrin Market Segmentation:

Dextrin market is segmented on the basis of type as maltodextrin, cyclodextrin, amylodextrin, limit dextrin, highly branched cyclic dextrin etc. Maltodextrin is a short chain starch used as a food additive which is easily digestible. Limit dextrin has two types as beta limit dextrin and alpha limit dextrin hydrolyze beta amylase and alpha amylase respectively. Cyclodextrin is formed by degradation of starch by bacteria’s. Highly branched cyclic dextrin is obtained from enzymatic breaking of amylopectin in clusters.

Dextrin market is segmented on the basis of application in different industries such as food industry, pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics industry etc. In food industry, dextrin is used in confectionary and dairy products. In confectionary, dextrin acts as a thickening agent which is soluble and does not affect the taste of the final product. In dairy industry, dextrin is used as a replacement of fat, and hence market demand from dairy industry is growing rapidly as health conscious consumers preferring fat free dairy products. In pharmaceutical industry, dextrin act as a binding agent in medicine preparation. In cosmetics industry, dextrin is used as an ingredient for cosmetic formulations in skin and hair care products.

Dextrin Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of regions, the Dextrin market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global dextrin market while Asia Pacific is expected to represent comparatively higher CAGR over the forecast period. The global dextrin market is growing in North America region as a result of considerable inflow of money due to rise in food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries in the region. Dextrin market in Western Europe is expected to grow over the forecast period due to increasing establishments of food industries in Germany.

Dextrin Market Drivers and Trends:

Versatile application of dextrin in various industries such as food industry, cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry fueling increasing market demand for dextrin in globally. Cosmetic industry is growing in global market and dextrin is used in cosmetic hair and skin care products, which is in turn fueling market demand for dextrin. Dextrin possesses excellent film-forming capacity which makes it popular in some of the specialty industries. Dextrin is usually obtained in dried form which makes it easy for transportation and handling which is factor driving global import and export market for dextrin. Dextrin has various health benefits such as it promotes healthy intestinal flora, supports healthy cholesterol level, used for cleansing, maintains blood sugar, supports heart health etc. thus various application in pharmaceutical industry in turn fueling the market demand and growth of dextrin in global markets.

Dextrin Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global dextrin market include Visco Starch, Sunar Grup, Dinosaur Nutrition Labs, True Protein Pty Ltd., MILLECOR, Nutricia etc. are among these.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Dextrin Market Segments

Dextrin Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016

Dextrin Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Dextrin Market Supply & Demand Value Chain

Dextrin Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Dextrin Players Competition & Companies involved

Dextrin Market Technology

Dextrin Market Value Chain

Dextrin Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Dextrin Market includes

North America

US & Canada

Latin America

Brazil, Argentina & Others

Western Europe

EU5

Nordics

Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

North Africa

South Africa

Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

