DevOps Tools Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

DevOps Tools Market 2019
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “DevOps Tools Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The DevOps Tools Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
In 2018, the global DevOps Tools market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global DevOps Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the DevOps Tools development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Puppet Labs
Chef
Docker Inc.
Red Hat(Ansible)
Atlassian
Saltstack
CA Technologies
Rackspace
XebiaLabs
VersionOne
Cisco
CollabNet
HP
IBM
Microsoft
Spirent Communications plc
Vmware
DBmaestro
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
DevOps Ready
DevOps Enabled
DevOps Capable
Market segment by Application, split into
IT
BFSI
Retail
Telecom
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global DevOps Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the DevOps Tools development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Key Stakeholders
DevOps Tools Manufacturers
DevOps Tools Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
DevOps Tools Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global DevOps Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 DevOps Ready
1.4.3 DevOps Enabled
1.4.4 DevOps Capable
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global DevOps Tools Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 IT
1.5.3 BFSI
1.5.4 Retail
1.5.5 Telecom
1.5.6 Education
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 DevOps Tools Market Size
2.2 DevOps Tools Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 DevOps Tools Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 DevOps Tools Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Puppet Labs
12.1.1 Puppet Labs Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 DevOps Tools Introduction
12.1.4 Puppet Labs Revenue in DevOps Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Puppet Labs Recent Development
12.2 Chef
12.2.1 Chef Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 DevOps Tools Introduction
12.2.4 Chef Revenue in DevOps Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Chef Recent Development
12.3 Docker Inc.
12.3.1 Docker Inc. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 DevOps Tools Introduction
12.3.4 Docker Inc. Revenue in DevOps Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Docker Inc. Recent Development
12.4 Red Hat(Ansible)
12.4.1 Red Hat(Ansible) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 DevOps Tools Introduction
12.4.4 Red Hat(Ansible) Revenue in DevOps Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Red Hat(Ansible) Recent Development
12.5 Atlassian
12.5.1 Atlassian Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 DevOps Tools Introduction
12.5.4 Atlassian Revenue in DevOps Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Atlassian Recent Development
12.6 Saltstack
12.6.1 Saltstack Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 DevOps Tools Introduction
12.6.4 Saltstack Revenue in DevOps Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Saltstack Recent Development
12.7 CA Technologies
12.7.1 CA Technologies Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 DevOps Tools Introduction
12.7.4 CA Technologies Revenue in DevOps Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 CA Technologies Recent Development
12.8 Rackspace
12.8.1 Rackspace Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 DevOps Tools Introduction
12.8.4 Rackspace Revenue in DevOps Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Rackspace Recent Development
12.9 XebiaLabs
12.9.1 XebiaLabs Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 DevOps Tools Introduction
12.9.4 XebiaLabs Revenue in DevOps Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 XebiaLabs Recent Development
12.10 VersionOne
12.10.1 VersionOne Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 DevOps Tools Introduction
12.10.4 VersionOne Revenue in DevOps Tools Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 VersionOne Recent Development
