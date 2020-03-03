DevOps Tools Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

DevOps Tools Market 2019

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “DevOps Tools Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The DevOps Tools Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

In 2018, the global DevOps Tools market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global DevOps Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the DevOps Tools development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Puppet Labs

Chef

Docker Inc.

Red Hat(Ansible)

Atlassian

Saltstack

CA Technologies

Rackspace

XebiaLabs

VersionOne

Cisco

CollabNet

HP

IBM

Microsoft

Spirent Communications plc

Vmware

DBmaestro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

DevOps Ready

DevOps Enabled

DevOps Capable

Market segment by Application, split into

IT

BFSI

Retail

Telecom

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global DevOps Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the DevOps Tools development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Stakeholders

DevOps Tools Manufacturers

DevOps Tools Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

DevOps Tools Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global DevOps Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 DevOps Ready

1.4.3 DevOps Enabled

1.4.4 DevOps Capable

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global DevOps Tools Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 IT

1.5.3 BFSI

1.5.4 Retail

1.5.5 Telecom

1.5.6 Education

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 DevOps Tools Market Size

2.2 DevOps Tools Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 DevOps Tools Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 DevOps Tools Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Puppet Labs

12.1.1 Puppet Labs Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 DevOps Tools Introduction

12.1.4 Puppet Labs Revenue in DevOps Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Puppet Labs Recent Development

12.2 Chef

12.2.1 Chef Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 DevOps Tools Introduction

12.2.4 Chef Revenue in DevOps Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Chef Recent Development

12.3 Docker Inc.

12.3.1 Docker Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 DevOps Tools Introduction

12.3.4 Docker Inc. Revenue in DevOps Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Docker Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Red Hat(Ansible)

12.4.1 Red Hat(Ansible) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 DevOps Tools Introduction

12.4.4 Red Hat(Ansible) Revenue in DevOps Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Red Hat(Ansible) Recent Development

12.5 Atlassian

12.5.1 Atlassian Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 DevOps Tools Introduction

12.5.4 Atlassian Revenue in DevOps Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Atlassian Recent Development

12.6 Saltstack

12.6.1 Saltstack Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 DevOps Tools Introduction

12.6.4 Saltstack Revenue in DevOps Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Saltstack Recent Development

12.7 CA Technologies

12.7.1 CA Technologies Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 DevOps Tools Introduction

12.7.4 CA Technologies Revenue in DevOps Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 CA Technologies Recent Development

12.8 Rackspace

12.8.1 Rackspace Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 DevOps Tools Introduction

12.8.4 Rackspace Revenue in DevOps Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Rackspace Recent Development

12.9 XebiaLabs

12.9.1 XebiaLabs Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 DevOps Tools Introduction

12.9.4 XebiaLabs Revenue in DevOps Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 XebiaLabs Recent Development

12.10 VersionOne

12.10.1 VersionOne Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 DevOps Tools Introduction

12.10.4 VersionOne Revenue in DevOps Tools Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 VersionOne Recent Development

Continued….

