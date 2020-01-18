DEVOPS TOOL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW, SEGMENTS, TOP COMPANIES, GROWTH FACTORS AND FORECAST 2019 TO 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “DevOps Tool Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

DevOps is an approach to software development that enables better collaboration between the development and the operations teams. Basically, it is a methodology that aims to bridge the gap between developers and operations during software development to facilitate a more productive and efficient workflow. Ultimately, it enables continuous delivery to benefit the company at large.Tools that facilitate DevOps and support its principles are referred to as DevOps tools. These include API tools, collaboration and organizational tools, configuration management tools, build automation tools, application and infrastructure monitoring tools etc

The global DevOps Tool market will reach Volume Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Puppet Labs

Chef

Docker Inc.

Red Hat

Atlassian

Saltstack

CA Technologies

Rackspace

XebiaLabs

VersionOne

Cisco

CollabNet

HP

IBM

Microsoft

Spirent Communications plc

Vmware

DBmaestro

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1793913-global-devops-tool-market-research-report-2011-2023

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

DevOps Ready

DevOps Enabled

DevOps Capable

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

IT

Telecom

BFSI

Government and Public Sector

Others

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1793913-global-devops-tool-market-research-report-2011-2023

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

1.1.2 Specifications

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

1.2.1.1 DevOps Ready

1.2.1.2 DevOps Enabled

1.2.1.3 DevOps Capable

1.2.2 by Application

1.2.2.1 IT

1.2.2.2 Telecom

1.2.2.3 BFSI

1.2.2.4 Government and Public Sector

1.2.2.5 Others

1.2.3 by Regions

2 Industry Chain

2.1 Industry Chain Structure

2.2 Upstream

2.3 Market

2.3.1 SWOT

2.3.2 Dynamics

……

8 Major Vendors

8.1 Puppet Labs

8.1.2 Profile

8.1.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.2 Chef

8.2.1 Profile

8.2.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.3 Docker Inc.

8.3.1 Profile

8.3.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.4 Red Hat

8.4.1 Profile

8.4.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.5 Atlassian

8.5.1 Profile

8.5.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.6 Saltstack

8.6.1 Profile

8.6.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.7 CA Technologies

8.7.1 Profile

8.7.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.8 Rackspace

8.8.1 Profile

8.8.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.9 XebiaLabs

8.9.1 Profile

8.9.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.10 VersionOne

8.10.1 Profile

8.10.2 Business Performance (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

8.11 Cisco

8.12 CollabNet

8.13 HP

8.14 IBM

8.15 Microsoft

8.16 Spirent Communications plc

8.17 Vmware

8.18 DBmaestro

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1793913

Continued….

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1793913-global-devops-tool-market-research-report-2011-2023