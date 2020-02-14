Device Vulnerability Management Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2025

Device Vulnerability Management Market 2019

Device Vulnerability Management is used to identify, correct, ease, classifying weakness or defect of a tool.

Because the government enterprise rising demand for device flaw management market, invest heavily in countries around the world, the cloud data storage and transport to solve the problem of data security and privacy.

In 2018, the global Device Vulnerability Management market size was 5970 million US$ and it is expected to reach 16300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Device Vulnerability Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Device Vulnerability Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

HPE

Dell

Splunk

Qualys

Subtotal

McAfee

GFI Software

Rapid7

Tripwire

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Police & compliances

Application & device vulnerability assessment

Forensic & incident investigation

Event & security management

Log & Event management

Patch management

Firewall & safety management

Event management & security management

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI (Banking, financial services, and insurance)

Retail

IT & Telecom

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Government Organizations

Defense

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Device Vulnerability Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Device Vulnerability Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Device Vulnerability Management are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

