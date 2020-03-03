Device as a Service 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Device as a Service Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

— This report analyzes the global device as a service market by component (software, services), by device type (desktop, laptop, printer, tablet), by organization size, by deployment (cloud, on-premise), by vertical (BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global device as a service market is projected to reach USD 8 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.

The major players in global device as a service market include:

Hewlett-Packard (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• VMware, Inc. (U.S.)

• Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

• Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

• Plantronics (U.S.)

• Polycom (U.S.)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• Amazon, Inc. (U.S.)

• Capgemini SE (France)

• Accenture PLC (Ireland)

• Dell, Inc. (U.S.)

• Lenovo Group Ltd. (U.S.)

• SYNNEX Corporation (U.S.)

• NComputing (U.S.)

• Computers Now (Australia)

• Connection (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of component, the global device as a service market has been categorized into the following segments:

Software

• Services

On the basis of device type, the global device as a service market has been categorized into the following segments:

Desktop

• Laptop

• Printer

• Tablet

On the basis of organization size, the global device as a service market has been categorized into the following segments:

SMEs

• Large Enterprises

On the basis of deployment, the global device as a service market has been categorized into the following segments:

Cloud

• On-Premise

On the basis of vertical, the global device as a service market has been categorized into the following segments:

BFSI

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

Research Methodology

Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

Table Of Contents:

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH TYPE

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST

2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

3.5 MARKET RESTRAINTS

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



5. MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

6 DEVICE AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY SEGMENTS

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 MARKET STATISTICS

6.2.1 BY COMPONENT

6.2.1.1 SOFTWARE

6.2.1.2 SERVICES

6.2.1.2.1 MANAGED SERVICES

6.2.1.2.2 PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

6.2.2 BY DEVICE TYPE

6.2.2.1 DESKTOP

6.2.2.2 LAPTOP

6.2.2.3 TABLET

6.2.2.4 PRINTER

6.2.2.5 OTHERS

6.2.3 BY DEPLOYMENT

6.2.3.1 CLOUD

6.2.3.2 ON PREMISE

6.2.4 BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

6.2.4.1 SMES

6.2.4.2 LARGE ENTERPRISES

6.2.5 BY VERTICAL

6.2.5.1 BFSI

6.2.5.2 HEALTHCARE

6.2.5.3 MANUFACTURING

6.2.5.4 IT & TELECOMMUNICATION

6.2.5.5 EDUCATION

6.2.5.6 RETAIL

6.2.5.7 GOVERNMENT

6.2.5.8 OTHERS

6.2.6 BY REGION

6.2.6.1 NORTH AMERICA

6.2.6.1.1 U.S.

6.2.6.1.2 CANADA

6.2.6.1.3 MEXICO

6.2.6.2 EUROPE

6.2.6.2.1 U.K.

6.2.6.2.2 GERMANY

6.2.6.2.3 FRANCE

6.2.6.2.4 ITALY

6.2.6.2.5 REST OF EUROPE

6.2.6.3 ASIA PACIFIC

6.2.6.3.1 CHINA

6.2.6.3.2 JAPAN

6.2.6.3.3 SOUTH KOREA

6.2.6.3.4 INDIA

6.2.6.3.5 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

6.2.6.4 REST OF THE WORLD

7 COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

7.1 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2 COMPANY PROFILES

7.2.1 HEWLETT-PACKARD (U.S.)

7.2.2 MICROSOFT CORPORATION (U.S.)

7.2.3 VMWARE, INC. (U.S.)

7.2.4 MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC. (U.S.)

7.2.5 CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC. (U.S.)

7.2.6 PLANTRONICS (U.S.)

7.2.7 POLYCOM (U.S.)

7.2.8 ORACLE CORPORATION (U.S.)

7.2.9 AMAZON.COM, INC. (U.S.)

7.2.10 CAPGEMINI SE (FRANCE)

7.2.11 OTHERSTABLE 1 DEVICE AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY COMPONENT

TABLE 2 DEVICE AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY DEVICE TYPE

TABLE 3 DEVICE AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT

TABLE 4 DEVICE AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

TABLE 5 DEVICE AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY VERTICAL

TABLE 6 DEVICE AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY REGIONS

TABLE 7 NORTH AMERICA DEVICE AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY COMPONENT

TABLE 8 NORTH AMERICA DEVICE AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY DEVICE TYPE

TABLE 9 NORTH AMERICA DEVICE AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT

TABLE 10 NORTH AMERICA DEVICE AS A SERVICE MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

Continued…….

