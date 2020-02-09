Development Trends: Web-Managed Switching Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2026

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Web-Managed Switching Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its database.

Web-Managed switches, also known as web-smart switches, allow a network to configure the switch and pass the Local Area Network (LAN) traffic as per priority. Web-Managed switches provide advanced features and offer higher control over LAN traffic vis-à-vis unmanaged switches. Major advantages of these switches include increase in security, decrease in operational expenses, and minimal network downtime. Web-Managed switches are used in network applications that require the highest reliability and lower latency with maximum throughput. Furthermore, Web-Managed switches are being increasingly used in enterprise networks with large number of computers and connections, as they help save organizations’ time and efforts. These switches are monitored and controlled by the browser-based Graphical User Interface (GUI). Web-Managed switches provide various facilities such as Virtual Private Network (VPN) through web interface, link aggregation, and port monitoring. The Power over Ethernet (PoE) feature offers network administrator access to VoIP phones, IP (Internet Protocol) security cameras, Ethernet powered devices, and wireless access points. Web-Managed switches offer the plug and play connectivity option to deliver more control and visibility of the network. Features provided by Web-Managed switches include broadcast storm control, port trunking, loop detection, and advanced quality of service.

Rise in virtualization and cloud-based services, significant increase in data traffic, and changing data center architecture are anticipated to drive the Web-Managed switching market during the forecast period. Adoption of virtualization technologies and cloud-based services, especially from Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs), has increased significantly since the last few years. Furthermore, applications such as IP surveillance, video streaming, and VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) require higher speed and network performance. Large numbers of enterprises and data centers are opting for Web-Managed switches to deliver the optimum speed and efficiency. Nonetheless, lack of availability of trained professionals is expected to hamper the market during the forecast period. Higher pricing of Web-Managed switches compared to unmanaged switches can also adversely affect the market. Growth in number of devices on the network is one of the major trends in the Web-Managed switching market. Such devices include computer systems, routers, Ethernet powered devices, and IP powered cameras.

The global Web-Managed switching market can be segmented based on component, number of ports, enterprise size, and geography. In terms of component, the Web-Managed switching market can be bifurcated into hardware and services. The services segment can be further classified into managed services and professional services. In terms of number of ports, the Web-Managed switching market can be divided into two, four, eight, 16, and 24 and above. Based on enterprise size, the market can be segregated into large enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Based on geography, the global Web-Managed switching market can be split into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for major share of the Web-Managed switching market from 2018 to 2026, as the region is an early adopter of these switches and has significant presence of large major data centers. The U.S. and Canada are estimated to constitute key share of the Web-Managed switching market in North America in the near future.

Leading companies are adopting various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, to withstand the intense competition prevalent in the market. Furthermore, global players are entering into strategic alliances with regional players in order to strengthen their position in various geographies. Prominent players operating in the global Web-Managed switching market include Ubiquiti Networks, Inc., Netgear Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (Aruba Networks), D-Link Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Zyxel Communications Corp., TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd., REPOTEC CO., LTD., and Belkin International, Inc. (LINKSYS).

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

