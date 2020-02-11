Development Trends: Resveratrol Market

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Resveratrol Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.

Resveratrol refers to the polyphenolic phytoalexin, a compound widely available as a dietary supplement. Resveratrol is obtained from the skin of red grapes, and also from the root of Japanese knot weed. It possess high anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties. Resveratrol inhibits platelet aggregation, thus is highly beneficial for the health of cardiovascular system. Some of the other benefits of resveratrol includes cell protection against free radical damage, lowers the blood pressure, normalize anti-inflammatory response. Resveratrol is found to be effective in inhibiting lung, colorectal, gastric, breast, prostate, and skin cancer development. It regulates the blood level, and reduces the incidences of chronic diseases, improve cognitive function, and decrease inflammation. Increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of resveratrol is expected to bring significant increase in its consumption. Additionally, with the growing prevalence of heart ailments, it is expected that the demand for resveratrol will rise over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics of Resveratrol:

Resveratrol market is expected to witness high growth in the next couple of years. With large number of consumers being conscious regarding their food and dietary issues, it is expected that the use of resveratrol will rise. Further, the growing application of resveratrol in cosmetics industry also support the growth of resveratrol market during the forecast period. Resveratrol performs the function of boosting internal anti-oxidant defense by increasing synthesis of antioxidant enzymes. Owing to the high anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties, resveratrol is found to be effective against bacteria that causes skin infection. Being a powerful anti-oxidant, resveratrol when used with sunscreen provides sun protection. Growing demand for resveratrol from pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industry is expected to fuel the market growth in the near future.

Market Segmentation of Resveratrol

Resveratrol market is segmented on the basis of application, form, source, type, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of application, resveratrol market is segmented into dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others.Over the next couple of years, demand for resveratrol from cosmetics industry is expected to witness high growth. This high growth can be attributed to the increased application of resveratrol in cosmetics applications. Based on form, resveratrol market is segmented into powdered form, liquid supplements, and red wine pill. People prefer taking resveratrol in the form of dietary supplements as its availability in the natural form is very scarce. On the basis of type, resveratrol market can be segmented into natural resveratrol, grape seed extract, and Japanese knotweed extract. Based on distribution channel, resveratrol market is segmented into hypermarket/supermarket, drug stores, departmental stores, online stores, and others.

Regional Outlook of Resveratrol:

Based on geography, resveratrol market is segmented into seven different regions namely Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Japan. North America is expected to hold relatively higher revenue share for Resveratrol during the reviewed period. Strong demand for resveratrol in the North America region is expected to be driven by high nutritional value of resveratrol. Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing region in the global resveratrol market owing to the increased demand from China and India.Rising awareness regarding the health benefits of resveratrol is one of the major factor enhancing the demand for resveratrol.

Key Market Players in Resveratrol:

Some of the key players in the resveratrol market include DSM Nutritionals, Jeunesse Global, Sirtris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Hill Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Resveratrol Enhanced Pty Ltd, Terraternal, Andorra Life, ResVitale, LLC, ASN Pharmaceutical LLC, Endurance Products Company, RevGenetics, Xieli Pharmaceutical, GlaxoSmithKline, and Evolva among others.

The Report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Resveratrol segments

Market Dynamics of Resveratrol

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014-2016 for Resveratrol

Resveratrol Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition and Companies involved in Resveratrol

Resveratrol Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Resveratrol includes:

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

