Development Trends: Polyester Labels Market By Key Vendors – Avery Dennison, Lintec, Classic Label, MCC Label, 3M

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Polyester Labels Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Polyester is a kind of polymer/ molecule that is mainly use to make waterproof, durable polyester labels. Polyester labels can be synthetic or natural, biodegradable or non-biodegradable, and the most commonly used polyester in this kind of labels are polyethylene terephthalate, commonly known as PET. Polyester labels are manufacture for the purposely used in the most rugged applications such as extreme temperatures outdoor, and environments in the case where chemical interaction is general. This kind of polyester labels are effectively produce on the materials of construction including paper, polyester, polycarbonates, acrylics, and others. The polyester labels and polycarbonate are effective means of instruction and extremely economical and information exchange.

Polyester Labels Market: Drivers & Restraints

The major factors boosting the growth of the polyester labels market are technology advancements, the growth of packaging industry, and high demand of the polyester labels in automotive industry, and changing demographic factors. Moreover, polyester labels market is being drive by social, economic, lifestyle changes and demographic, vendors’ focus on sustainable packaging and source reduction, consumer demand for packed food, and the growing existence of big retail chains. Polyester labels market demand is also being drive by the comparatively low cost with which labeling can be changed or replaced and an instant requirement for barcodes and other packaging applications that support food safety and pharmaceutical compliance issues. Further, the demand of high durability of labels which is the prominent significance of polyester labels is driving the growth of polyester labels market in packaging industry across the globe. The polyester label is combine with other elements, such as and printing style, adhesive, lamination, and others, in order to make a suitable label for a specific application which enhances their market value in the packaging industry. Polyester labels are most often used for asset labeling, identification of different equipment and electronics, drum and container labeling, barcode labels, warning labels, lab labels and others due to their vast range of en-user reach, their demand will also boom in upcoming years. As some products are exposed to harsh conditions, severely cold or extremely hot temperatures, rough handling during distribution, cryogenic conditions or enslaving in laboratories, etc. These products need labels that will withstand all these conditions, and such labels usually cannot be made out of paper. Thus polyester labels are comprise all these property and fulfill the packaging demand of these products.

Polyester Labels Market: Market Segmentation

The polyester labels market is segmented into three parts based on the type, industry verticals and geography.

Based on the types of polyester labels market is segmented into:

Metalized Polyester Labels

Polyester Asset Labels

Polyester Barcode Labels

Polyester Drum Labels

Polyester Laser Labels

Polyester Roll Label

Others

Based on the Industry Verticals polyester labels market is segmented into:

Retail

Wholesale

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing and Automotive

Media and Entertainment

Others

Polyester Labels Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, polyester labels market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Polyester labels market is expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period due to the high Durability of polyester labels it can last many years on the basis of en-user application demand. In terms of developing region of Asia-Pacific, the growth of polyester labels is significantly high and with comparatively high CAGR in forecast period owed to factors such as such as rapid economic development, globalization and growth rate of the packaging industry, technological advancements, and flexible packaging demand in the food industry. Moreover, the growing trend for sustainability in packaging and labeling means line-less labeling systems are gaining in popularity, because polyester labels reduce the need for the absence of backing material means and non-recyclable release liners, that roll changes are easier and quicker. The region high usage of polyester labels mainly in primary packaging applications, label demand tends to track trends in manufacturing activity and is especially responsive to trends in certain nondurable goods segments, including food and beverage processing boost the adoption of polyester labels in North America. The polyester labels market is projected to register healthy growth due to new and advanced digital technologies Polyester labels market for Asia Pacific is also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period primarily attributed to the trend in the most of the companies in the region are boosting due to the drinks (alcoholic) growth is supported by the booming tourism hospitality and industries in large cities, the influence of western culture on young people in emerging economies, and increasing disposable incomes among the growing middle class in Asia, especially in China and India.

Polyester Labels Market: Key Players

Few players identified in polyester labels market are:-

Avery Dennison

Lintec

Classic Label

MCC Label

Metro Label

3M

Brady

Maverick Label

Others

